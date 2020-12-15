Vocus wins major fibre network contract with Queensland's Heritage Bank

Fibre and network services provider Vocus has won a five-year contract with Heritage Bank to deploy a company-wide fibre network.

Heritage Bank has reported its deal with the telco could deliver “up to 20 times” its existing bandwidth, as well as reduce costs and accelerate its growth strategy.

The Queensland-based financial institution, reportedly Australia’s largest mutual bank, hopes the new solution will increase its speed to market with new technology and products, as well as increase internal productivity.

The work will see Vocus roll out fibre connections to all Heritage Bank sites, managed under a software-driven WAN solution. Vocus will also provide secure core network, internet, and enterprise voice services. Zoom collaboration services will also be delivered across the bank.

Vocus cyber security partner Equate Technologies has also been engaged to provide professional and managed services as part of the solution.

The new communication network is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.

Heritage Bank chief executive Peter Lock said it was exciting to be working with Vocus.

“In Vocus, we’ve found a partner who understands the technology solutions we need today and has the capability to help us achieve our long-term vision and strategy,” he said.

“Their solution not only massively increases our data bandwidth but also provides significant cost savings.

“Working as a team with Vocus, this program will be transformative for Heritage Bank as we expand our digital capabilities, continuing to put people first by improving the experience we provide for our members.”

Vocus chief executive for enterprise and government Andrew Wildblood said the telco looked forward to seeing the transformation that fibre, SD-WAN and collaboration tools could inspire.

“We can’t wait to enable Heritage Bank to do more in the cloud, bring Zoom’s collaboration services into its branches, and provide greater security and control over its new high-performance network. Our solution will enable Heritage Bank to introduce future technologies at a rapid rate and drive innovation across the business,” Wildblood said.

“Heritage Bank is an iconic business, and this is an exciting partnership. With shared values and a strong cultural fit between our organisations, we look forward to delivering amazing things for the Heritage Bank team and its members.”