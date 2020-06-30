Vodafone Australia to resell smartwatches for kids

ASX-listed software technology communications vendor MGM Wireless has tapped Vodafone Australia to resell its Spacetalk mobile phone smartwatch for children.

Spacetalk is a full mobile phone in the form of a smartwatch featuring child safety features like call screening, a customisable “school mode” to reduce distractions and real-time GPS tracking through MGM’s AllMyTribe app.

Vodafone will sell Spacetalk in its retail stores by August this year, bundled with a Vodafone mobile plan.

MGM Wireless chief executive Mark Fortunatow said, “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Vodafone. For the first time, Australian parents will be able to purchase Spacetalk with a mobile plan for one affordable monthly fee. It’s a simple, one-stop solution to keep kids safe and families connected.”

Spacetalk was launched on a single online portal in 2017, later expanding into retail chains across Australia, UK and New Zealand, including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Kogan, Harvey Norman, as well as telcos Spark in NZ and Sky Mobile in the UK.

Vodafone head of devices Ian Wallis said the Spacetalk Watch “is a natural fit” for Australian families.

“We are proud to be the first Australian telco to partner with MGM Wireless to bring this innovative device to the market,” he said.

Fortunatow added that the deal recognises “the rapid emergence” of a responsible and practical solution for parents to stay connected with their children.

“Spacetalk delivers the security of instant connectivity without the risk of their youngsters being bullied or accessing inappropriate internet sites, social media or YouTube,” he said. “It is an age-responsible device that also keeps the whole family connected.”