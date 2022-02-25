Vodafone NZ to buy majority stake of NZ MSSP DEFEND

ISP Vodafone NZ is set to acquire 60 percent of NZ managed security services provider DEFEND.

The two companies have an existing partnership which, they said in a statement, this agreement will continue to build upon.

The agreement is currently conditional and is expected to complete in April.

Officially launched in 2017, DEFEND is led by CEO and director Nigel Everett and has won a raft of industry awards. It will retain its current staff and structure.

“The strategic investment Vodafone New Zealand is going to bring to DEFEND will supercharge our growth and enable a broader and deeper engagement with our customers to reduce supply chain risk and securely develop their own services and solutions,” Everett said.

“We are a customer centric organisation and the value we bring as part of this partnership will enable us to continue delivering world class cyber security consulting and security services on a larger scale. This partnership will provide New Zealand a broader range of integrated services and we’re really excited to continue our partnership with the outstanding team at Vodafone.”

A statement from Vodafone NZ pointed to the growing user-centric cyber security market, DEFEND’s business growth as drivers behind the decision to take a majority stake in the MSSP.

“DEFEND is a hugely impressive player in the cyber security market, and by coupling their innovation and talent with the resources of Vodafone New Zealand, we will offer New Zealand businesses a one stop shop for cyber, network, and operational security," said Vodafone NZ enterprise director Lyndsey Zwart.

“The investment in DEFEND represents a continuation of Vodafone’s commitment to the needs of our business customers. Cyber-crime is a growing threat, and as New Zealand businesses continue to adopt new technologies, the partnership provides both DEFEND and Vodafone New Zealand customers, increased capability and capacity to drive cyber resilience.”

