Vodafone’s Rob James named Firestory managing director

By on
Vodafone&#8217;s Rob James named Firestory managing director
Rob James, Firestory.

Australian cloud AI and bushfire intelligence platform Firestory has appointed Vodafone’s former chief digital and information officer Rob James as its managing director.

As managing director, James will be responsible for accelerating the development of the Firestory product to interface with Australian and global fire agencies and to develop Firestory’s ecosystem of firetech partners.

Firestory was developed by Sydney-based technology company Kablamo following the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires. The cloud-based AI platform is designed to help manage and prevent bushfires by using bushfire data for decision-making. Firestory is targeting growth in Australia and North America.

Kablamo co-CEO Angus Dorney said, “Rob brings to the company a wealth of leadership and technology experience, including in aviation and communications - both of which are extremely relevant to the Firestory vision.”

Prior to Vodafone and TPG Telecom, James worked at Qantas as group chief technology officer from 2017 to 2019. At Qantas, he drove technology implementations that used Cloud and AI/ML to optimise airline routes in order to conserve fuel. He also worked for William Hill as the chief information officer Australia from 2013 to 2017 and for Echo Entertainment Group as chief technology officer from 2011 to 2013.

Dorney said, “That someone of Rob’s calibre has chosen this role is an exciting sign of the potential impact of the product, and the future of the Australian Firetech industry.”

Commenting on his appointment, James said, “After witnessing the devastating effects of the 2019 bushfire season, I am excited to be part of a technology company that is designing and building technology to prevent something like that from ever happening again.”

Firestory plans to roll out with a major Australian fire agency implementation for this fire season.

Kablamo was recently named one of the finalists in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards in the Business Transformation category.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
angus dorney firestory firetech kablamo rob james software vodafone

Partner Content

Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company

Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company
Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services

Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services
Brennan IT boss talks new digital division, future acquisitions and potential for ASX-listing

Brennan IT boss talks new digital division, future acquisitions and potential for ASX-listing

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?