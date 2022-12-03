Vodafone’s Rob James named Firestory managing director

Australian cloud AI and bushfire intelligence platform Firestory has appointed Vodafone’s former chief digital and information officer Rob James as its managing director.

As managing director, James will be responsible for accelerating the development of the Firestory product to interface with Australian and global fire agencies and to develop Firestory’s ecosystem of firetech partners.

Firestory was developed by Sydney-based technology company Kablamo following the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires. The cloud-based AI platform is designed to help manage and prevent bushfires by using bushfire data for decision-making. Firestory is targeting growth in Australia and North America.

Kablamo co-CEO Angus Dorney said, “Rob brings to the company a wealth of leadership and technology experience, including in aviation and communications - both of which are extremely relevant to the Firestory vision.”

Prior to Vodafone and TPG Telecom, James worked at Qantas as group chief technology officer from 2017 to 2019. At Qantas, he drove technology implementations that used Cloud and AI/ML to optimise airline routes in order to conserve fuel. He also worked for William Hill as the chief information officer Australia from 2013 to 2017 and for Echo Entertainment Group as chief technology officer from 2011 to 2013.

Dorney said, “That someone of Rob’s calibre has chosen this role is an exciting sign of the potential impact of the product, and the future of the Australian Firetech industry.”

Commenting on his appointment, James said, “After witnessing the devastating effects of the 2019 bushfire season, I am excited to be part of a technology company that is designing and building technology to prevent something like that from ever happening again.”

Firestory plans to roll out with a major Australian fire agency implementation for this fire season.

Kablamo was recently named one of the finalists in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards in the Business Transformation category.