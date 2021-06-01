Vonex grows PBX users, SME customers

Telecommunications services company Vonex has revealed it has increased its user base of its Private Branch Exchange (PBX) phone service and its SME customer base.

In a market update for shareholders, the ASX-listed firm said the cloud-based PBX service now has more than 45,000 active users, as it finalised the integration of Nextel.

Vonex acquired Nextel in December 2020, with the deal finalised in February 2021. The company said it would “continue to explore further synergies” between Nextel and Vonex’s existing operations to identify new opportunities to add value to business customers.

Vonex also revealed its small-to-medium enterprise client base has also grown by 27 percent year over year as of 31 May 2021.

"We are pleased that the integration of Nextel with Vonex’s existing operations has been seamless and we look forward to driving value for customers using our combined products and expertise,” Vonex managing director Matt Fahey said.

“We have also made sound progress in other areas of our business, having acquired new PBX users, rolled out NBN Assure to our partners, ramped up our 2SG Wholesale service, and continued with our plans to make strategic and value-accretive acquisitions.”

NBN Assure is Vonex’s business NBN service, while 2SG Wholesale is an earlier acquisition that enabled Vonex to expand into the SME market.

In addition, both services have added newly integrated billing and provisioning platforms, with 2SG also getting a new B2B NBN ordering platform for wholesale customers, enabling touchless provisioning and service management.

Vonex added 2SG Wholesale is also close to launching 5G services via Optus, with a new service qualification and automated ordering system also launched to augment the service.

Looking ahead, Vonex said it planned to pursue more acquisitions to augment its organic growth, saying there’s a “strong pipeline” of acquisitions in negotiation and due diligence stages.