Vonex signs deal with Orange Business

Australian telco Vonex has signed a multi-year contract with Orange Business services to provide wholesale mobile broadband in Australia.

The company told investors [pdf] that the deal was done through its subsidiary 2SG Wholesale and plans to support the launch of new products from Orange Business.

The deal follows a recent agreement between Orange Business and NBN Co to add satellite and fixed broadband to its offerings.

Orange Business offers enterprise connectivity services to the automotive, resources and public sector industries. It also offers IoT connectivity for transport logistics and smart cities.

“We are delighted to partner with Orange to support Orange Business Services’ expansion plans in Australia,” Vonex boss Matt Fahey said.

“Signing this agreement is testament to the growth and maturity of our offer to small, medium and enterprise customers. As we are seeing strong growth across both existing and newly launched products.”

Orange’s Australasian boss Kevin Griffen described the deal as another step toward delivering services to Australian customers.

“With this agreement, Orange will offer enterprises the ability to combine NBN Connectivity with wireless broadband services through one provider only,” he said.

“This will bring great simplicity as well as strong, fast and stable connections which were once reserved for MPLS and the largest companies.

“With this agreement, enterprises can reap the benefits of SD-WAN, NBN ubiquity, and business-grade mobile broadband - providing a resilient networking platform on which to drive their digitisation programs.”

Vonex recently finalised its acquisition of Sydney-based NBN reseller and NEC partner Nextel.

This followed an announcement in May 2020 that the company had finally shed the remaining assets of its non-core business after selling them to a Canada-based mining and streaming company for $1.75 million.

Vonex took out the top spot in the CRN Fast 50 for 2014 and acquired Brisbane-based 2SG Wholesale in late 2019 for $2.66 million.

