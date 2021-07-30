WA MSP Netlink sees 20 percent sales boost after rebrand

West Australian MSP Netlink said it saw a 37 percent surge in traffic and 20 percent boost in sales within months of undergoing a major rebranding.

The MSP said it realised that its current branding had become “dated” and so decided to work with an external agency, PWD in Perth, to bring their look up to date.

In a release, the company outlined that it noticed that the lockdowns, which were necessary to keep the population safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, had caused a surge in the need for many of the services that it provided, such as remote work enablement tools and cybersecurity solutions.

However, it wasn't seeing the benefits of this market growth.

"When COVID struck we were massively impacted by a significant downturn in our sales. This became the catalyst to engage PWD to completely overhaul our brand, web page and promotional material to reignite our presence and sales here in WA,” Netlink managing director Steve van Blommestein said.

“When PWD relocated to the same building in 2019 they engaged us to help them install their network connectivity infrastructure. A relationship soon formed, and the seeds were planted that we could use their services to help boost our brand in the WA Marketplace.”

Netlink wanted to present a new look that would reflect the modern services that it offered, “updating its brand messaging and image, while still keeping its personality,” and enable it to move into serving larger enterprise customers.

PWD helped modernise the company’s logos and branding and the company’s messaging and wording across communications. It also created a new website for Netlink and organised a launch event at Optus Stadium.

van Blommestein said the launch event was “spectacular” and credited the PWD team for delivering “a great result during a difficult period of lockdowns and disruptions.”

“Since Netlink’s rebrand went live, the company has enjoyed an increase in traffic to its website, a boost of 37 percent in two months. It has also had an impressive increase in sales, up 20 percent compared with the same period last year. This is a great result for our client. We’re really proud to have contributed to Netlink’s growth,” said PWD managing director Oliver Wood.