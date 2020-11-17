WA partner Nexion strikes Aryaka partnership to bolster its cloud offering

WA-headquartered networking and data centre specialist Nexion Group has announced a strategic partnership with WAN-as-a-service vendor Aryaka in a move it says will establish Perth as a pivotal cloud and SD WAN-connected city.

Aryaka offers cloud-based wide-area-networks that are delivered as a managed service. The partnership will see Perth connected directly to Aryaka’s 40 global points of presence (PoP) via Nexion’s Perth data centre, without having to route through the vendor’s existing Sydney PoP.

The arrangement will have Nexion provide Aryaka’s SDWAN application alongside its own Nexion OneCloud nodes in Australia. OneCloud is Nexion’s custom private and public cloud solution, built in its own data centres.

Nextion is set to extend its OneCloud hybrid solutions from WA into Victoria and South Australia and be supporting customers in government, resources, mining and agribusiness. Nextion group chief executive Paul Glass said the partnership with Aryaka would be instrumental to further cloud adoption in Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide.

“This is an exciting time for Aryaka to be investing in the local market with high-quality SD-WAN links critical to shifting Australian customers from existing ‘legacy’ networks,” he said.

“Nexion is one of Australia’s fastest growing tech companies and with our own local data centre and now a dedicated Aryaka point of presence (PoP) added to our OneCloud solution, we are uniquely placed to drive rapid local adoption of this secure global connection solution.

“Global companies can now remove costly MPLS links to global sites and embrace the myriad of benefits associated with Cloud-first WAN global leader Aryaka. Aryaka’s continued global success and its focus on widespread PoPs will form the bedrock of NEXION’s ability to expand secure, high-quality cloud solutions at a local level.”

According to Glass, the jointly offered solution stands to provide customers with a more comprehensive set of cloud service options, including application acceleration and cloud networking with integrated security, delivered as a service.

“Deepening our partnership with Aryaka to provide secure global connectivity via our OneCloud service nodes is a real differentiator in the market,” Glass said. “A cloud-first strategy is now acknowledged as essential for the survival of modern businesses and the ability to operate securely in the global arena is what this partnership provides.”

Aryaka’s Australian and New Zealand managing director Paul Thompson said the partnership with Nexion would be very valuable to customers looking for alternatives to legacy network technologies.

“The collaboration enhances our go-to-market motion and reach in the Australian and New Zealand region immensely,” Thompson said.

“Aryaka’s global network has become the number one option for globally distributed enterprises

embarking on a digital transformation journey and looking to support the fast, cost effective and efficient delivery of essential business applications.

“Through this agreement, we will add further value to global enterprises with presence in Australia and New Zealand.”

The companies have also made plans to venture into other regions, including South Africa and Canada.