Wanted: partner for Tasmania Police's "Atlas" project

Tasmanian Police is seeking a new implementation partner to continue integration and deployment work as part of its "Atlas" project.

The department of police, fire and emergency management issued a request for tender (RFT) submissions from the state government’s technology services list on Monday.

The department is seeking technical services, such as configuration, integration, business and project services.

The RFT went out in hopes of landing an implementation partner to push along its select NicheRMS operational policing information system product, titled ‘Atlas’, as it works towards replacing legacy systems.

Delivered under the first phase of Project Unify, the $13.1 million "Atlas" system improved connectivity with child safety services and provided police with improved access to criminal intelligence, and a new approach to the management of warrants, missing persons and searches.

Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the tender will provide integrated ICT systems to ensure officer safety, to solve crime, and to support victim-survivors.

“This technology will extend the capability of the new Police Atlas system to improve police response to solving crime," Ellis said.

“This is about our police officers having access to real time information that is linked across systems which allows them to protect our community, and catch and prosecute criminals.

“Our government is committed to delivering technology and infrastructure upgrades that support policing operations and help keep Tasmanians safe,” Minister Ellis said.