Wasabi Technologies launches cloud service in Sydney

Boston-based Wasabi Technologies has opened hot cloud storage at data centre and colation provider Equinix's Sydney facility.

The privately held company said in a statement today that its storage facility would help organisations in the Asia Pacific capitalise on the growing demand for hybrid cloud and digital-first infrastructure, while also addressing data sovereignty.

Wasabi boss David Friend said, “we’re empowering even more organisations across the Aisa Pacific to extract the true value of their data, maximize the benefits of their digital infrastructure priorities, and achieve tangible business results without the complexity that comes with the hyperscalers.”

Wasabi said it would leverage Equinix metal and Equinix fabric at its new location.

Equinix Australia senior director of sales Roddie Samuel said Equinix was proud to work with Wasabi as the company expanded its presence in the Asia Pacific.

“Wasabi’s innovative low-cost object storage in combination with our digital services greatly benefits organisations around the world by reducing costs and delivering a simpler experience with higher performance,” said Samuel.

Wasabi said its new Sydney facility would provide closer proximity to its customers and partners.

Veeam, one Wasabi’s partners, said it would benefit from reduced latency and costs as a result of the new storage location.

“Veeam has a valuable technology alliance partnership with Wasabi,” said Veeam vice president of product management Andreas Neufert.

“Wasabi’s product knowledge and expertise will help customers to reduce the management overhead for offsite storage.”

Sydney is the latest in Wasabi’s global expansion. It is the company’s 12th storage region. This year, Wasabi began service in Toronto, Frankfurt, Paris, and London.

In 2021, the company opened its Asia Pacific headquarters in Tokyo and launched a storage region in Osaka.