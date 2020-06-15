WatchGuard launches pay-as-you-go subscription service with Leader Systems

Network security vendor WatchGuard has partnered with distributor Leader Systems to launch a pay-as-you-go subscription service.

The service is a zero upfront payment firewall subscription service which is available to Australian resellers and customers through a purpose-built marketplace on Leader Systems’ website.

Subscriptions are available in both flexible monthly pay-as-you-go and the traditional upfront three-year terms to procure tabletop and rackmount Fireboxes and security services.

WatchGuard ANZ regional director Mark Sinclair said, “The launch of this new subscription service in Australia is perfect timing for many small to medium-sized businesses as it provides access in uncertain times to all the latest Firebox hardware functionality appliances with zero upfront costs, no long-term contracts and fixed monthly billing.”

Sinclair added that choosing to partner with Leader Systems was partly due to it being one of the few Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers in Australia. Leader is the newest Microsoft CSP in the country.

“The combination of Leader Systems’ expert, national distribution and delivery with the WatchGuard subscription service will also be a winning formula for reseller success in signing on companies who might be suffering from cashflow issues in the months ahead yet require the best cyber security without the upfront cost of hardware to ensure their own business continuity,” Sinclair said.

Leader Systems managing director Theo Kristoris said the WatchGuard subscription service is an affordable solution for end users at a time when businesses are looking at their cost base.

“At the same time, it will enable us to further drive agility, flexibility in the channel,” Kristoris said. “The combination of our easy to use marketplace portal, nationwide warehousing infrastructure and WatchGuard licensing will allow us to automatically assign an appliance to a customer, provide fast delivery and unleash cash flow necessary for streamlined end user business operations.”