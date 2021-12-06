WatchGuard names N-Able's Michelle Liao as channel, distie manager

Network security and intelligence software vendor WatchGuard Technologies has appointed Michelle Liao as channel and distribution manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Liao replaces Luke Skinner who left the company in May 2021 after two years in the role to join Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (formerly known as Lenovo Data Centre Group) as its ANZ head of distribution, SMB authorised channel manager.

Based in Sydney, Liao is tasked to manage WatchGuard’s channel business, including managing distributors and channel partners, as well as overseeing sales campaigns. She will report to WatchGuard ANZ and Pacific Islands regional director Anthony Daniel, who himself joined WatchGuard in March 2021 from Solarwinds to replace Mark Sinclair.

“Michelle has a successful track record building, scaling and leading channel partner programs and we expect her extensive experience to be invaluable as we scale strategic partnerships from both a go-to-market and customer success and retention perspective,” Daniel said.

“She will also be critical in driving relationships that will enhance our customer and market value while helping to grow and strengthen WatchGuard’s position in the channel as the clear leader in enterprise-grade security solutions.”

Liao joined from MSP software vendor N-Able (formerly Solarwinds MSP), where she was senior partner success manager from April 2021.

She also worked at Solarwinds from 2016 to 2021 in various sales roles, and at CRM software vendor Bullhorn from 2015 to 2016.

Speaking on her new role, Liao said, “I’m excited to work with partners to fulfil key market objectives including driving new business, reinforcing a competitive advantage, and creating demonstrable business value through our portfolio of best-in-class, market-leading security solutions.”

“We have an exceptional base of partners in the region recognised for their innovation and performance and I’m looking forward to building on our mutual success and market momentum as we approach 2022 and beyond.”