WatchGuard names new ANZ regional director as Sinclair leaves industry

Anthony Daniel has been appointed as WatchGuard Technologies’ new Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands regional director, replacing Mark Sinclair.

Daniel was most recently a senior regional sales manager for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands at SolarWinds. Prior to that was a senior sales manager for Oracle in Australia.

Sinclair is leaving to pursue business interests outside of the IT industry.

“WatchGuard has seen tremendous growth in Australia and New Zealand over the past few years and I am very pleased that Anthony has come on board to continue our local success. I look forward to spending the next few weeks to bring him up to speed with all the plans we have for 2021 as it promises to be an exciting year for our customers and partners,” Sinclair said.

Daniel will be responsible for leading WatchGuard Technologies’ sales growth and business expansion across Australia and New Zealand while overseeing all aspects of management, including channel partner development, distribution strategy and revenue growth.

“I am extremely happy and excited to be a part of the WatchGuard family. The combination of our existing cybersecurity product offerings and its strong go-to-market strategy is a winning strategy which fits all customers’ needs, irrespective of industry,” Daniel said.

“This is a true reflection of the company’s willingness to continue to adapt and improve to anticipate and exceed market demand. I look forward to continuing to drive our business strategy, grow our channel and supporting business growth in Australia and New Zealand and the Pacific islands.”

WatchGuard APJ sales vice president Sylvain Lejeune said he is “delighted that Anthony Daniel has accepted to join WatchGuard.

“He brings a rare blend of excellence in team leadership, understanding of technology and track record of collaborating with the channel for win-win outcomes. He will work collaboratively with our team, our distributors, channel partners and end-users to deliver our innovative cybersecurity solutions at a time when organisations of all sizes face increasingly sophisticated and advanced threat vectors.

“At the same time, I would like to warmly thank Mark Sinclair for his outstanding contributions to WatchGuard Technologies and for driving our team to success over more than three years. I wish Mark every success in his new entrepreneurial journey.”