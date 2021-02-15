WatchGuard updates security services platform

WatchGuard Technologies has made changes to its cloud security platform for managed service providers.

The latest version of WatchGuard Cloud incorporates ThreatSync features, Firebox policy management capabilities and authentication policies that enable zero-trust.

The update to policy creation and management adds one-click security service implementations and pre-configured policies to deploy content scanning, network inspection, content filtering, and other services at scale.

Policy templates enable MSPs to apply configurations to appliances across multiple tiers and tenants. It reduces the number of rules to manage in order to simplify implementing rule changes and auditing configurations.

New AuthPoint risk framework policies provide customisable and flexible rules to configure users and devices based on level of risk.

Centralised management and repeatable, scalable policy implementation allows management of zero-trust authentication policies across multiple customer deployments.

The risk framework currently includes network location policies with additional risk policies, such as geofencing and correlated time policies, to be built into the service in the coming months.

The ThreatSync service has been added to unify threat intelligence, correlation and scoring across the WatchGuard security stack.

Cloud-based telemetry alerts endpoints to attacks against the network, and alerts Firebox appliances to attacks against endpoints and specific users for automated remediation.

WatchGuard Cloud offers integrated network security, MFA and threat intelligence in a single management platform.

The RapidDeploy cloud-based configuration tool gives users a zero-touch method to set up new security environments.

The platform also delivers multi-tier, multi-tenant management capabilities, enabling MSPs to create and manage an unlimited number of customer accounts with 100+ customisable dashboards and reports and custom branding options.

“Strong authentication has always been a fundamental component of security and today represents a core tenet of the growing zero-trust movement. Every organisation needs MFA protection that’s not only powerful but intuitive and scalable to manage,” explained WatchGuard authentication director Alex Cagnoni.