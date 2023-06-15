WaterNSW seeks IT cost model and ICT service catalogue

WaterNSW, which supplies two-thirds of water used in NSW, has issued an open tender for an ICT cost model and service catalogue.

The organisation needs a “detailed, robust cost model that accurately determines the ICT costs required to support delivery of a range of business product lines and services.”

New cost modelling will inform details about operating expenditure that WaterNSW will use to inform its pricing submission for the 2026-2030 period to the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).

WaterNSW wants the cost model to enable expansion and more granular cost analysis for the purposes of future show back of ICT service costs to business units.

Its tender also calls for development of a “business focused ICT service catalogue”.

WaterNSW’s IT environment encompasses internal data centres and cloud-based services using Azure and AWS.

The organisation has more than 50 networked locations and uses more than 100 software applications, including Microsoft Dynamics ERP and time sheeting, payroll and asset management applications.

It also maintains a SCADA environment used to control and acquire data about physical infrastructure, and a large telemetry network for meter data acquisition.

WaterNSW uses ServiceNOW for its ICT Service desk ticketing and service requests, but does not have a formalised ITSM based service catalogue.

I has a perpetual license for the Clear Cost IT Cost modelling software, but doesn’t actively use it.