Wavelink adds Claroty’s Medigate healthcare security platform

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has added Claroty’s medical device security and healthcare asset management platform Medigate to its portfolio.

Claroty, a US-based, industrial cybersecurity vendor mostly operating in manufacturing extended into healthcare by acquiring the medical IoT security startup Medigate for US $400 million late last year. Both companies' products have been predominantly sold through the channel.

Wavelink said in a release that investing in medical security was timely following the recent reforms to the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act in Australia and an increase in ransomware attacks on the healthcare industry. Ransomware attacks on the sector have surged by 94 percent in the last year, according to a recent survey by Sophos.

Wavelink said that the Medigate platform, “captures all medical IoMT, OT, IoT and IT systems delivering a real-time, single source of truth for all connected devices that seamlessly integrates with the organisation's existing cyber toolset.”

Wavelink chief executive officer Ilan Rubin, commenting on the distribution agreement, said: “adding Medigate to Wavelink's portfolio adds a key building block that complements our existing health, mobility, and security offerings, providing partners and end customers with unmatched protection for their medical devices.”

“As Fortinet's APAC Distributor of the Year, we are uniquely positioned to leverage Medigate's strategic global relationship with Fortinet and bring together three of the region's leaders in healthcare technology."

"The partnership with Medigate will also add significant value to the Connected Health business unit.”

“These partners will be able to add Medigate to the already comprehensive technology portfolio that consists of multifunction devices and applications that let healthcare workers carry out their duties more safely, securely, and effectively in a hospital environment."

The distribution deal follows Wavelink adding Imprivata’s medical device access tool to its Connected Health portfolio in June this year.

Last year, Wavelink split its operations into two distinct business units: distribution and Connected Health. The Connected Health unit supports qualifying resellers to deliver solutions to public and private hospitals in Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on the partnership, Claroty ANZ head of channels and alliances Jason Payne said, "This partnership reinforces our ongoing focus on expansion in the Australia/NZ region. We are excited about working with Wavelink and the opportunity to demonstrate the power of the Medigate platform."