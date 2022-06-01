Wavelink adds healthcare security vendor Imprivata

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has added US-based healthcare security vendor Imprivata to its portfolio.

Wavelink said in a statement today that the distribution agreement would add Imprivata Medical Device Access to its Connected Health portfolio, and that channel partners would be able to use it to give Australian clinicians faster and more securer access to patient information.

Last year Wavelink split its operations into two distinct business units: distribution and Connected Health. The Connected Health unit supports qualifying resellers to deliver solutions to public and private hospitals in Australia and New Zealand.

Wavelink said Imprivata solves healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges with interoperable solutions, including identity governance, multifactor authentication, enterprise single sign-on, privileged access management, positive patient identification, risk analysis and intelligence, and secure communications.

Wavelink ANZ chief executive officer Ilan Rubin said Imprivata Medical Device Access enables organisations to optimise their use of connected medical devices to streamline the delivery of care while maintaining security and meeting compliance requirements.

“The pressure on clinical, facility, and IT teams has never been greater. With technology evolving as well as the need to ensure all patient and hospital information is secure, Connected Health delivers an end-to-end connected health experience to cater for these pressures.”

“Through this distribution agreement with Imprivata, Wavelink is adding another element to its market offering, giving customers faster access to patient information at the point of care, securely, which is a key requirement in today’s healthcare operating environment.”

Imprivata's director of global channel sales Chris Nutty said, “IT security underpins patient safety and privacy and is a foundation of good working practices and compliance in any healthcare organisation.”

“Our partnership with Wavelink supports our goal at Imprivata to remove the barriers to accessing patient data and let clinicians focus on what they do best.”

Last year, Wavelink also added clinical communication and workflow solutions specialist Vocera to its offerings.