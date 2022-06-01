Wavelink adds healthcare security vendor Imprivata

By on
Wavelink adds healthcare security vendor Imprivata

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has added US-based healthcare security vendor Imprivata to its portfolio. 

Wavelink said in a statement today that the distribution agreement would add Imprivata Medical Device Access to its Connected Health portfolio, and that channel partners would be able to use it to give Australian clinicians faster and more securer access to patient information.

Last year Wavelink split its operations into two distinct business units: distribution and Connected Health. The Connected Health unit supports qualifying resellers to deliver solutions to public and private hospitals in Australia and New Zealand.

Wavelink said Imprivata solves healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges with interoperable solutions, including identity governance, multifactor authentication, enterprise single sign-on, privileged access management, positive patient identification, risk analysis and intelligence, and secure communications. 

Wavelink ANZ chief executive officer Ilan Rubin said Imprivata Medical Device Access enables organisations to optimise their use of connected medical devices to streamline the delivery of care while maintaining security and meeting compliance requirements.

“The pressure on clinical, facility, and IT teams has never been greater. With technology evolving as well as the need to ensure all patient and hospital information is secure, Connected Health delivers an end-to-end connected health experience to cater for these pressures.” 

“Through this distribution agreement with Imprivata, Wavelink is adding another element to its market offering, giving customers faster access to patient information at the point of care, securely, which is a key requirement in today’s healthcare operating environment.”

Imprivata's director of global channel sales Chris Nutty said, “IT security underpins patient safety and privacy and is a foundation of good working practices and compliance in any healthcare organisation.”

“Our partnership with Wavelink supports our goal at Imprivata to remove the barriers to accessing patient data and let clinicians focus on what they do best.”

Last year, Wavelink also added clinical communication and workflow solutions specialist Vocera to its offerings. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution health care security healthcare security healthcareit ilan rubin imprivata security software wavelink

Partner Content

IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Don't miss Australia&#8217;s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Don't miss Australia’s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions

Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions
VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner

VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner
The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?