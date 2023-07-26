Wavelink adds inpatient journey analytics vendor Kontakt.io

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has added global inpatient journey analytics software vendor Kontakt.io to its Connected Health portfolio.

Poland-based Kontakt.io was founded in 2013 and offers solutions using Internet of Things devices such as sensors, tags, and gateways as well as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, analytics, and enterprise apps.

Kontakt.io’s technology solutions enable healthcare organisations to gain insights into how patients move through the care delivery process, aiming to optimise healthcare workflows and improve patient outcomes.

According to Kontakt.io, its solution goes beyond real-time locating systems (RTLS), with a wide range of use cases, including asset tracking, bed management, staff safety, patient flow analysis, and indoor navigation.

Kontakt.io’s platform is designed to integrate with existing Wi-Fi networks, eliminating the need for cabling or rewiring and offering IT-friendly compatibility with leading providers such as Cisco and Juniper Networks.

The vendor says this flexibility allows customers to start small and scale as needed, without being locked into proprietary technologies.

“By incorporating Kontakt.io’s innovative solutions into its extensive portfolio, Wavelink’s Connected Health business unit continues to solidify its position as a leader in the delivery of connected healthcare technologies,” Wavelink chief executive, Ilan Rubin, said.

Kontakt.io chief executive Philipp von Gilsa said: “the digital transformation of care operations and inpatient journey is the next frontier with tremendous potential to impact health systems and patient outcomes.”

“Kontakt.io is excited to bring inpatient journey analytic solutions to Wavelink’s Connected Health portfolio."

"Together, Kontakt.io and Wavelink can leverage the power of AI, IoT, and RTLS to help health systems uncover waste, streamline capacity, and transform experiences.”

Dicker Data also distributes Kontakt.io, adding the vendor to its distie portfolio in 2020.

Earlier this month, Wavelink added two new incentives for its Fortinet partners, Accelerator 3.0 and Turbo Boost, aiming to strengthen the partnership between the distie and its channel partners.

Also in July, it announced an extended distribution agreement with networking and communications vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise for its technical resources, training programs and support services.

Last year, Wavelink added Swiss smart data vendor Scandit, Claroty's Medigate healthcare security platform and US-based healthcare security vendor Imprivata to its portfolio.

In May 2021, Wavelink partnered with clinical communication and workflow solutions specialist Vocera Communications to offer hand-free communications devices to healthcare organisations in Australia.

Wavelink also distributes products from Mobicall, Olinqua, SOTI, and Spectralink.