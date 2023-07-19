Wavelink adds new incentives for Fortinet partners

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has launched two new incentives for its Fortinet partners, Accelerator 3.0 and Turbo Boost, aiming to strengthen the partnership between the distie and its channel partners.

The Accelerator 3.0 incentive program targets Fortinet Advocate and Select partners for orders placed between AU$10,000 and AU$50,000 in value.

Wavelink said this incentive aims to reward sales representatives who actively engage with the distie and transact more frequently.

Building on its previous version Accelerator 2.0, the new incentive program increases the reward valie and expands the maximum deal value so that sales representatives can earn up to $1,500 per quarter through the program.

The second new incentive, Turbo Boost, has been introduced as an improved version of Fortinet’s discontinued Boost program, now available exclusively through Wavelink.

This incentive targets all Fortinet partner levels, including Advocate, Select, Advanced, and Expert and any deals valued over $50,000 qualify for this incentive.

By registering for these incentives, partners can also receive a favorable pricing structure and a designated period to close the sale during which competitors are prohibited from negotiating a similar deal with the lead.

“Accelerator 3.0 and Turbo Boost demonstrate Wavelink’s commitment to provide our partners with unmatched support and recognition for their hard work and outstanding efforts,” Wavelink ANZ sales director Nicholas Touzeau said.

“The organisation believes these incentives will not only drive more engagement with Wavelink, but also foster increased loyalty and sales performance among our valued partners,” he added.