Wavelink adds Swiss vendor Scandit to capture healthcare data

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has added Swiss smart data capture software vendor Scandit to its portfolio.

Wavelink will distribute Scandit’s Smart Data Capture platform, which enables smart devices such as smartphones or robots to interact with physical items by capturing data from barcodes, text and IDs.

Predominantly used within healthcare, Scandit technology aims to automate workflows and improve patient experience, compliance and staff efficiencies by modernising and digitising operations.

Scandit can also seamlessly integrate with electronic health record platforms to capture data directly to hospital record systems.

This partnership comes 1.5 years after Wavelink overhauled its business model and split its health-tech operations into a separate unit, called Connected Health. That business unit supports resellers to deliver solutions to public and private hospitals in Australia and New Zealand.

Wavelink chief executive officer Ilan Rubin said, “Wavelink is excited to partner with Scandit for smarter, faster, and more accurate data capture. As the future of healthcare becomes even more digital, a smart data capture platform is essential and will deliver vast workflow improvements to aged care and hospital work.

“The less time healthcare workers have to spend capturing and managing data, the more time they can spend acting on that data and delivering excellent patient experiences,” Rubin said.

Scandit’s technology allows healthcare professionals real time access and tracking of medical records by scanning information on patient wristbands, specimens, and medical supplies with high speed, accuracy, and intelligence, even in low light, difficult angles, and with damaged labels.

Scandit vice president of sales APAC Paul Davis said, “Healthcare professionals have not spent years in education and training only to become hampered by slow, manual processes or cumbersome, outdated equipment.

“Adding smart devices equipped with Scandit Smart Data Capture to healthcare workflows empowers and helps to retain staff, while ensuring optimal patient outcomes. It also allows healthcare organisations to demonstrate to employees just how much they value their time and expertise.”

“Partnering with Scandit was a clear choice for Wavelink, especially given Scandit’s seamless integration with the Spectralink Versity smartphones, which Wavelink has distributed for many years,” Rubin said.

Scandit’s scanning technology can be installed on any smart device, including purpose-built smartphones like the Spectralink Versity devices.

Wavelink's agreement with Scandit follows several health technology partnerships over the last two years.

Earlier this year in September, Wavelink added Claroty's Medigate healthcare security platform to its portfolio.

In June, Wavelink partnered with US-based healthcare security vendor Imprivata, providing Australian clinicians faster and more securer access to patient information.

In May 2021, Wavelink partnered with clinical communication and workflow solutions specialist Vocera Communications to offer hand-free communications devices to healthcare organisations in Australia.