Wavelink adds Vocera Communications

Clinical communication and workflow solutions specialist Vocera Communications has appointed Wavelink as its new distributor for Australia.

Wavelink will look to simplify procurement of Vocera’s offerings for large and small healthcare organisations across Australia, which include hands-free communication devices, secure mobile apps, an enterprise-wide clinical workflow platform and more.

The distributor will also work alongside Vocera for technical support, professional services and clinical team members.

“We look forward to enhancing our sales with a local healthcare focused partner,” Vocera chief executive Brent Lang said.

“Leveraging Wavelink’s strong relationships and substantial customer base will ensure Vocera solutions are easily accessible to even more hospitals and aged care facilities in Australia.”

Vocera said its platform has interoperability with more than 150 clinical and operational systems to help reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience.

End users, which include nurses, doctors and other care team members, can also choose their preferred device for their role or task, including smartphones or the wearable Vocera Smartbadge.

Wavelink chief executive Ilan Rubin said, “The addition of the Vocera Platform will form a cornerstone of our suite of healthcare solutions, enabling us to offer a world-class clinical communication and workflow platform to our Connected Health partners and their customers.”