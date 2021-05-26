Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Wavelink adds Vocera Communications

By on
Wavelink adds Vocera Communications

Clinical communication and workflow solutions specialist Vocera Communications has appointed Wavelink as its new distributor for Australia.

Wavelink will look to simplify procurement of Vocera’s offerings for large and small healthcare organisations across Australia, which include hands-free communication devices, secure mobile apps, an enterprise-wide clinical workflow platform and more.

The distributor will also work alongside Vocera for technical support, professional services and clinical team members.

“We look forward to enhancing our sales with a local healthcare focused partner,” Vocera chief executive Brent Lang said.

“Leveraging Wavelink’s strong relationships and substantial customer base will ensure Vocera solutions are easily accessible to even more hospitals and aged care facilities in Australia.”

Vocera said its platform has interoperability with more than 150 clinical and operational systems to help reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience.

End users, which include nurses, doctors and other care team members, can also choose their preferred device for their role or task, including smartphones or the wearable Vocera Smartbadge.

Wavelink chief executive Ilan Rubin said, “The addition of the Vocera Platform will form a cornerstone of our suite of healthcare solutions, enabling us to offer a world-class clinical communication and workflow platform to our Connected Health partners and their customers.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution vocera communications wavelink

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Aussie security spend to surpass $5b

Aussie security spend to surpass $5b
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?