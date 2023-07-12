Wavelink expands distie deal with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has announced an extended distribution agreement with networking and communications vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) for its technical resources, training programs and support services.

ALE’s networking solutions include switches, access points, network management and analysis tools, and Internet of Things enablers.

It first appointed Wavelink as a distributor in July 2020, offering its range of on-premises, hybrid and cloud-based solutions.

The extended agreement will also see Wavelink provide ALE’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering within its distribution model.

This resellers to position, design, implement, and manage ALE networks as well as deliver Wi-Fi as a service.

The two companies also shared that they are planning to establish joint marketing initiatives, sales strategies and channel programs.

“This partnership lets Wavelink expand its distribution to include ALE’s comprehensive range of networking and wireless solutions, enhancing its product portfolio and addressing the growing demands of its customers,” Wavelink chief executive, Ilan Rubin, said.

“Wavelink’s expertise in distributing networking, mobility, and security solutions, combined with ALE’s mission-critical and innovative product offerings, creates a powerful synergy that benefits both companies and their partners,” he said.

ALE country business leader ANZ, Maud Holvast, said “the expanded partnership between Wavelink and ALE demonstrates a shared commitment to delivering high-quality networking solutions, customer satisfaction, and driving innovation in the ever-evolving field of networking technology.”

Last year, Wavelink added Swiss smart data vendor Scandit, Claroty's Medigate healthcare security platform and US-based healthcare security vendor Imprivata to its portfolio.

In May 2021, Wavelink partnered with clinical communication and workflow solutions specialist Vocera Communications to offer hand-free communications devices to healthcare organisations in Australia.