Wavelink expands distie deal with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

By on
Wavelink expands distie deal with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has announced an extended distribution agreement with networking and communications vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) for its technical resources, training programs and support services.

ALE’s networking solutions include switches, access points, network management and analysis tools, and Internet of Things enablers.

It first appointed Wavelink as a distributor in July 2020, offering its range of on-premises, hybrid and cloud-based solutions.

The extended agreement will also see Wavelink provide ALE’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering within its distribution model.

This resellers to position, design, implement, and manage ALE networks as well as deliver Wi-Fi as a service.

The two companies also shared that they are planning to establish joint marketing initiatives, sales strategies and channel programs.

“This partnership lets Wavelink expand its distribution to include ALE’s comprehensive range of networking and wireless solutions, enhancing its product portfolio and addressing the growing demands of its customers,” Wavelink chief executive, Ilan Rubin, said.

“Wavelink’s expertise in distributing networking, mobility, and security solutions, combined with ALE’s mission-critical and innovative product offerings, creates a powerful synergy that benefits both companies and their partners,” he said.

ALE country business leader ANZ, Maud Holvast, said “the expanded partnership between Wavelink and ALE demonstrates a shared commitment to delivering high-quality networking solutions, customer satisfaction, and driving innovation in the ever-evolving field of networking technology.”

Last year, Wavelink added Swiss smart data vendor Scandit, Claroty's Medigate healthcare security platform and US-based healthcare security vendor Imprivata to its portfolio.

In May 2021, Wavelink partnered with clinical communication and workflow solutions specialist Vocera Communications to offer hand-free communications devices to healthcare organisations in Australia. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alcatellucent enterprise ale distribution ilan rubin wavelink

Partner Content

Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal
Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia

Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?