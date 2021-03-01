Wavelink splits health-tech into separate unit

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has overhauled its business model, splitting operations into two distinct business units: distribution and Connected Health.

The distribution unit will continue to focus on providing products as well as support, marketing, and enablement services to channel partners and resellers across security and networking, mobility, and unified communications and applications.

The new Connected Health business unit supports qualifying resellers to deliver solutions to public and private hospitals in Australia and New Zealand.

It will provide an end-to-end connected health offering that these selected partners can take to market which includes solutions for staff duress, voice and secure text, vital sign monitoring, medication management, critical alert management and equipment location.

The offering comes from combining products from vendors such as Spectralink, Olinqua SOTI, and Alcatel Lucent Enterprise who joined the portfolio last year, as well as other third-party application partners.

“Connected Health provides assurance to partners and customers that Wavelink has the expertise and experience to deliver on a constantly expanding hardware and applications solutions stack. The premise of Connected Health is selling with partners, with Wavelink playing a direct engagement and consultancy role,” said Wavelink chief executive Ilan Rubin.

“Wavelink is making a clear distinction within the business and has created a dedicated team for each business unit including pre-sales, sales, technical, and marketing. This demonstrates Wavelink’s commitment to partners that it will continue to meet its distribution obligations and its healthcare engagements with the same level of diligence that partners and customers have come to expect in Wavelink’s 20-year history.”