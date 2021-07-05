Webcentral Group finalises brand consolidation

Digital services company Webcentral Group has rebranded, consolidating its Netregistry and WME brands under a single brand name, Webcentral,

The company said that the rebranding is a ‘key milestone’ in its transformation program, which has included growing the Australian-based customer service team, enhancing the self-service console, and a dedicated customer response system.

“Customers can now take advantage of an extended suite of digital services designed to optimise business growth and performance,” Webcentral managing director Joe Demase said.

“At Webcental, our commitment to customers is to ensure that an online journey to business success has never been so easy.”

According to Webcentral, the transformation efforts aim to simplify the digital solutions and systems for customers, reduce duplication of effort and resource, and unify service delivery capability.

“Our modernised service delivery platforms will leverage much of the leading technology capability from 5G Networks, who is supporting the ongoing technology and system program for Webcentral,” Demase said.

“For customers this means faster service delivery, enterprise grade reliability and the ability to leverage ongoing innovation at a much faster rate.”

Webcentral was acquired by 5G Networks last year improving the data security and online performance it can offer to SMBs and brought about 50 of its infrastructure support centre jobs to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to support its managed service offering.

In May, the company moved its Sydney team into the 5G Networks offices, expected to deliver millions in savings annually.