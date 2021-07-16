Webcentral to absorb 5G Networks to simplify operations

By on
Webcentral to absorb 5G Networks to simplify operations
Joe Demase (Webcentral and 5G Networks)

Webcentral is set to acquire 100 percent of the shares of 5G Networks in order to merge the companies, according to an ASX announcement today.

Under the new arrangement, 5G Networks shareholders will receive two Webcentral ordinary shares for each 5GN share held and 5G Networks will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Webcentral.

The merger is subject to approval from both shareholders and the court, though the announcement said that it expects that the shareholders will approve.

Last year, 5G Networks’ owners acquired 54 percent Webcentral after a bidding war with Web.com and delays due to shareholder concerns. Since then the two companies have operated separately and been listed separately on the ASX.

Despite this, Joe Demase has functioned as managing director for both 5G Networks and Webcentral.

The merger serves a few functions, Demase told CRN.

The first, as outlined in the announcement is that it will allow for some operational alignment, which will lead to annualised savings of around $20 million.

In addition, Demase explained, while the deal seems complicated, it is actually an exercise in simplification.

“This move eliminates the 45 percent of the shares for Webcentral and the $26 million debt that Webcentral owes 5GN,” he said.

“As it was, the market was confused with how it was all operating and this will provide some clarity, especially around organisational structure. We knew Webcentral had a great underlying business, which we discovered in due diligence. It has the infrastructure and synergies. Once the merger goes ahead we will be looking at $1 a share, which is a significant improvement from today.”

Having the companies operating as a single unit also means investors will have clarity about the stock they should buy, he said.

He added that rather than two small 'micro-cap' telcos, the new entity will be one medium-sized telco, hopefully attracting more investment.

“The companies already have the same managing director, myself, and the same executive team,” Demase said.

“We already operate out of the same office and work side by side so nothing will change from a day to day perspective.”

No decisions have yet been made regarding any changes in branding.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g networks telco webcentral

Partner Content

Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit

Most Read Articles

Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
NSW Department of Education discloses security attack

NSW Department of Education discloses security attack
Telstra failed to notify customers of speed restrictions: ACMA

Telstra failed to notify customers of speed restrictions: ACMA
Kaseya was warned of vulnerability in April

Kaseya was warned of vulnerability in April

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?