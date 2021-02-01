Webcentral to roll brands into single domain brand

Web hosting and domain name provider Webcentral has revealed its plans to transform its business following its acquisition by 5G Networks last year.

The company plans to repatriate its customer service operation back to Australia, roll its offerings into one brand, streamline supplier arrangements, among others.

Webcentral is also looking to capitalise on the release of the .au domains this year, which will be available to both new and existing customers.

“Webcentral has made the strategic decision to simplify and streamline a number of key

areas across the business to enable cost savings and drive efficiency improvements,” the announcement read.

“The new executive team are excited with the growth opportunities evident in the

underlying business.”

The plans come following the company’s acquisition by ASX-listed telco services provider 5G Networks.

Webcentral did not provide specifics on the brand consolidation, which may include brands like Melbourne IT, Netregistry and WME.

“The executive team at Webcentral are very proud of the entire group,” managing director Joe Demase said.

“Our people have embraced and welcomed these strategic programs with an approach which is professional, positive, and absolutely dedicated to exceeding our customer expectations. We are one team now driving the future success for this business.”