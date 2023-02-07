Weekly Gov Wrap Up: audit slams myGov

It’s been a big week at the intersection of IT and government.

The myGov review warned that the commonwealth’s government services portal is both under-funded and its identity authentication standards are lagging behind those offered by state and territory governments’ services portals.

Queensland University of Technology has revealed the scale of the December cyber attack was larger than initially reported with the number of individuals whose data was breached rising from 2500 to 11,405.

Treasury has begun an inquiry into the regulation of cryptocurrency and asked for input on token mapping as it “seeks to build a shared understanding of crypto assets in the Australian financial services regulatory context.”

As we get closer to the NSW’s March election both parties have promised to solve problem gambling and money laundering at gaming venues with facial recognition technology.

In the channel we’ve seen a number of big tenders, including Defence Housing Australia’s request for support upgrading its SD-WAN, and channel wins such as Macquarie Government’s multi-million extension on its sovereign data centre contract with the Australian Taxation Office.

Requests for tenders

In the Federal Government, Defence Housing Australia has issued a tender to provide hardware and software to upgrade its SD-WAN.

The provider of housing services for Australian army members requires Aruba EC-XSs in eleven locations and Aruba EC-USs in two locations.

The tender lists a number of design characteristics that “the new SD-WAN solution” should have that put it above “a traditional MPLS-WAN”, such as “automated network traffic path optimisation across multiple network connections informed by inbuilt and configurable traffic performance metrics.” The tender closes on 27 February.

In NSW, Transport for NSW has issued a tender for a ‘primary software reseller’ to support the transport cluster.

The contract is scant on details but specifies it covers both on-prem and cloud software and estimated to be valued at $150 to $200 million. The tender closes on 6 March.

In West Australia, the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has asked a reseller to renew its Trend Micro licence.

The contract will cover: smart protection complete, email security advanced titanium, internet security cloud one and workload security vision one. Channel partners have until 17 February to apply.

Main Roads Western Australia has issued a tender to join its audio visual solutions and services panel.

According to the tender documents, the panel will ensure a “centralised framework for the provision of AV solutions and services'' to support the agency’s “five-year program” to “implement Microsoft Teams room systems in key existing and new meeting rooms at each office”.

Channel partners can apply for four types of qualifications on the panel.

They include: providing audio visual consultation and design services, supplying audio visual solutions, installing audio visual solutions, and commissioning and Implementing audio visual solutions. The tender closes on 3 March.

In Victoria, the Department of Transport and Planning has issued a tender to survey and code safety assessment ratings of Victorian highways, arterial roads and other roads of significance, such as urban roads with high pedestrian and cyclist activity.

The data must be collected and coded using the agency’s AusRAP tool developed in accordance with the International Road Assessment Programme’s standards.

The department’s current road safety assessment data was collected in 2014 and updating it was the sixth recommendation of a 2021 parliamentary inquiry into an increase in Victoria’s road toll. The tender closes on 24 February.

Bendigo Health has issued a tender to help it expand its remote patient monitoring capability across the Loddon Mallee region.

The partner will help expand Bendigo Health’s regional care coordination platform, which was created in October 2021 to remotely monitor at-home patients during covid.

As well as integrating with the platform the solution will need to connect with Bendigo Health’s Azure instance, and medical devices. The tender closes on 28 February.

In Queensland, the University of the Sunshine Coast needs to digitise 695 cartons of documents in three storage facilities.

That’s 80 for the people and culture compactus, 380 for the insights and analytics unit compactus 235 for and the facilities management warehouse. The tender closes on 24 February.

The Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women has issued a tender for a new digital adoption platform.

Solutions will be judged on usability, configuration and support, access and security compatibility and integration. The tender closes on 17 February.

The Public Trustee has issued a tender for a new contract management system. The opportunity closes on 27 February.

Channel wins

In the Federal Government, Macquarie Government has won an extension on its contract with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to provide cyber security, sovereign data centre, hyperconverged infrastructure and cloud services.

The contract value was originally just over $19 million when published in 2019.

It has since then been revised upwards to $87.2 million through a range of extensions, including continuing to supply its secure Internet gateway (SIG) and 24x7x365 security operations centre.

In NSW, CyberCX has scored a $150,973 contract to provide software composition analysis and static application security testing licensing to Birth Death and Marriages and Revenue NSW.

Melbourne-headquartered Portable has scored a $833,808 contract with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice to develop the ‘LiViT module’ on the agency’s JUST Connect scheduling system.

The LiViT module creates and schedules appointments for community based offenders and their associated rehabilitation programs via video.

Seers has scored a $9 million contract with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice to support its Digital Reform Program.

The program will modernise NSW Courts and Tribunals through a series of projects focused on improving customer experience and providing reliable technology and efficient service delivery.

In Victoria, The Victorian government's IT services provider Cenitex has awarded NetApp a $3.3 million 5-year contract for tier 2 Storage-as-a-Services.

Humanforce has scored a $301,160 contract to provide roster, time and attendance software to Arts Centre Melbourne.

The workforce management platform provider will capture employees’ availability, connect with existing clocking devices that capture time worked and integrate with the agency’s payroll and HR system Chris21.

In Tasmania, Castlepoint Systems has scored a $240,004 contract to provide the Department of Treasury and Finance with a records compliance solution.

The solution will leverage the Department’s existing Microsoft cloud platform and automatically capture and classify records from multiple sources within the Department with zero-touch by users, as they are created or modified.

In West Australia, AEC Group has scored a $202,645 contract with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to conduct data collection and analysis for the tourism Infrastructure Initiative.