Weekly Gov Wrap Up: Australian Public Service to cut down on outsourcing, Qld Education looks for school ICT support

This week, Federal minister for the public service, Katy Gallagher said the government will stop outsourcing its most “challenging work and projects”. An audit by the department of finance and the Australian Public Service Commission will focus on how moving more work in-house could rebuild the capability of the Australian Public Service and reduce reliance on consultants. Let’s hope they don’t gut too much, or what is this columns going to cover?

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, the Royal Australian Mint has requested information for autonomous guidance vehicles (AGV) solutions for its manufacturing production environment. The solution must include warehousing and inventory management software to manage stock locations, stock status and AGV movements, for integration with the agency’s existing manufacturing execution system software. The tender closes on 11 November.

In NSW, Transport for NSW has issued a tender to provide body worn camera technology solutions that will improve the agency’s ability to assess individuals applying to become registered truck drivers. Each testing vehicle currently has two cameras: one recording the road and a second recording inside the cabin. As well as upgrading to body worn cameras, the agency is also looking for solutions to provide a repository for video footage captured by the body worn cameras, a mechanism to upload the footage to the repository and real-time access to the repository. The tender closes on 7 November.

The NSW Treasury has issued a tender for an electric vehicle charging management platform. The winning services provider is also required to integrate the platform with existing electric vehicle supply equipment already managed by some NSW Government agencies. According to the tender, “a single charging management platform would provide access to a whole-of-government view of the data, which can be used to optimise the charging network”. The tender closes on 11 November.

In Tasmania, TasTAFE has issued a request for information on student information systems. The agency expects to follow with a tender for student information systems in early to mid 2023. The tender closes on 26 October.

In South Australia, the City of Tea Tree Gully has issued a tender for the provision and replacement of its property and rating system. The tender closes on 8 November 2022.

The City of Norwood Payneham and St Peter has requested expressions of interest for the provision of smart technology to help the council enforce car parking. The council is specifically interested in technology that will help it monitor how long cars are occupying time-limited parking spots. The deadline for the expressions of interest is 29 November.

The State Library of South Australia has issued a tender for an archival management system. According to the tender, the new system must “enhance its [the agency’s] capability to support the provenance, description, hierarchical arrangement, and international standards associated with archival collections and improve the customer experience in discovering and accessing the collections.” The tender closes on 8 November.

The Attorney General's Department has issued a tender for the provision and implementation of a fuel pricing transparency scheme. Under the scheme, fuel retailers will be required to report fuel data. The department hopes the scheme will help motorists make more informed fuel purchasing choices as the cost of petrol continues to skyrocket. The responsibilities listed in the tender include, “ a fuel price aggregation service, a means of making relevant data available to the fuel retailer (or their agent) and a separate means of making relevant data available to data publishers and subsequently retail consumers.” The tender closes on 4 November.

In West Australia, the Department of the Premier and Cabinet has issued a tender for network security and internet services for parliamentary electorate offices. The tender closes on 8 November.

The Corruption and Crime Commission has issued a tender for a new payroll system. The tender closes on 8 November.

In Queensland, the Brisbane City Council has issued a tender for geocortex migration and managed services. According to the tender, “the council is seeking proposals for an ICT solution that will migrate the Council’s existing geocortex sites to the Council’s Amazon Web Services public cloud tenancy.” The tender closes on 9 November.

The Department Of Education, Training and Employment has issued a tender for a standing offer arrangement for augmented ICT support services for schools. The agency is seeking to develop a streamlined process for Queensland state schools to access ICT support services via experienced ICT support services providers, in instances where internal ICT department resources are unavailable. The tender closes on 6 November.

In the Northern Territory, the Department of Corporate and Digital Development has issued a tender for the provision of a citizen identity and access management solution. The tender closes on 17 October.

The Department of Corporate and Digital Development has issued a request for information on a replacement for the Department of Industry Tourism and Trade’s current training contract management system. The request closes on 2 November.

Channel wins

In the Federal Government, DATA#3 has scored a $18.6 million contract with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry for the provision of software licensing.

In NSW, Vocus has scored a $278,280 contract with NSW State Emergency Service for the supply of data links.

Indian multinational IT services giant HCL has scored a $4.5 million contract with Transport NSW - Corporate to provide a software enterprise licence agreement update.

In Victoria, Advent One has scored a $570,033, three-year contract with Victoria Police for the provision of Red Hat solutions. It includes 142 licences for enterprise Red Hat LINUX server, premium(physical or virtual nodes), and three licences for Red Hat ansible automation platform, premium (100 managed nodes).

Ansarada has scored a $1.1 million contract with the Major Road Projects Authority for the provision of a tender and response management system. The system will be used to support the procurement and administration of construction works associated with the agency's future pipeline of major road projects.

In the Northern Territory, Big Village Australia has scored a $542,104 contract with the Department of the Chief Minister and Cabinet to deliver a public-sector wide employee survey. According to the contract, the delivery will include “analysis and reporting through an online portal that ensures the ongoing anonymity of respondents through built in privacy business rules, including reporting at various levels according to predetermined organisational structures and across multiple demographic subgroups.

In Tasmania, Ignite Project Services has scored a $99,600 contract with the Department of Premier and Cabinet for the provision of ICT enterprise architecture services.

In West Australia, MOV3MENT has scored a $54,670 contract with the Department of Transport. According to the contract, MOV3MENT will provide “The Outlook on Transport Technology in WA Freight Sector,” which will assist with “emissions reporting compliance.”

KDR Technology Solutions has scored a $691,610 contract to support the Department of Transport's transition to the cloud. According to the contract, the agency aims to become "data centre-less within three years."

Seertech Solutions has scored a $757,002 contract with the Department of Communities for the implementation, maintenance and support for a learning management solution.