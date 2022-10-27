Weekly Gov Wrap Up: budget tech spending, NSW to migrate spatial workloads to AWS

This week, we covered Labor's budget announcements of sizable investments to modernise IT in aged care, address the technology skills shortage and extend the nbn.

Following the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, $312 million has been allocated to measures such as enhancing ICT systems and streamlining reporting.

The permanent Migration Program cap will be lifted from 160,000 to 195,000 in 2023 and 2024, and $36.1 million will be spent to accelerate visa processing. The government will also create 480,000 fee-free TAFE and community-based vocational education places and up to 20,000 additional university places in areas of critical skills shortages in 2023 and 2024.

The budget also pledged $2.4 billion to extend fibre access to 1.5 million more premises, including more than 660,000 homes in regional Australia.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, the Department of Defence has issued a request for information to support the navy with current and planned uncrewed and autonomous systems that can be used in the maritime environment for logistics delivery missions. The Department is interested in advice on suitable platforms and also the relevant software and architectures for management, mission planning, command and control, and considerations with respect to integration with existing systems. The request closes on 21 November.

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation has issued a tender for the provision of a new portfolio project management software for its capital program management office. The tender closes on 11 November.

In NSW, the Department of Customer Service has issued a tender to migrate spatial services workloads from its data centre in Bathurst to AWS cloud. The tender closes on 25 November.

The Sydney Opera House has issued a tender for a new workflow management system. Its current system, Monday.com is primarily for marketing and communications. The tender closes on 9 November.

The Department of Regional NSW has issued a whole of government tender to build and implement a grants management system. The tender closes on 18 November.

In Tasmania, the Public Trustee has issued a tender for IT services. Partners can apply for the desktop, infrastructure and service desk management category or telephony support category or both. The tender closes on 2 December.

The Department of Health has issued a tender for the provision and implementation of an identity and access management solution. The solution will address a range of operational inefficiencies and business risks, including retiring outdated systems and processes such as enterprise resource manager and vKey and inefficient paper-based and manual processes that exist in the Department. The tender closes on 14 December.

In South Australia, the Regional Council of Goyder has issued a tender for a book and pay system for the Worlds End Gorge (Burra Creek) campground. The tender closes on 24 November.

In West Australia, the Department of Communities has issued a tender to replace a number of in-house build systems. The systems include an asset registry, a contract management system for capital works and payment, program management and a financial controls system. The tender closes on 10 November.

The Department of Communities has also issued a tender to replace its legal practice management system. The tender closes on 22 November.

Main Roads Western Australia has issued a tender for the provision of a cloud-based data catalog-as-a-service. The tender closes on 10 November.

Public Transport Authority has issued a tender for a solution to rationalise and optimise its CCTV storage capacity. The partner must provide pure storage flash array C60, pure storage flash array C60 expansion, installation service (1 for each site where hardware is to be installed), and maintenance support services. The tender closes on 22 November.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued a request for information on a direct bridge alarm notification system. The Department is interested in an alarm notification solution that manages the responses to fire detection and suppression systems alarms by ingesting data. The request closes on 24 November.

In Queensland, Queensland Rail is establishing a digital delivery panel. The objective of the panel is to ensure the Agency has access to a sufficient number of pre-qualified suppliers who can be efficiently engaged to meet planned and unplanned business requirements. Applications close on 18 November.

Energy Queensland has issued a tender for the construction of a new data centre. The tender closes on 18 November.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has requested expressions of interest to improve its TransLink website, content management system and journey planner. The responsibilities include software development and ancillary services for the management, maintenance and continuous improvement of systems. The deadline is 5 December.

Channel wins

In the Federal Government, AcronymIT has scored a $15,429 contract to provide the Australian Transport Safety Bureau with tenable vulnerability management software.

Canberra-headquartered managed services provider Kirra Services has landed a $35,554 contract to conduct syslog-ng virtual appliance maintenance for the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations.

In NSW, DXC Connect has won a $274,995 contract to provide the Department of Customer Service with a 12-month subscription and training services for McAfee Web protection.

Dialog has won a $267,683 contract with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice to support the agency in further developing its robotic process automation tool. Earlier this month, the Singel-owned technology firm revealed a “very small sample” of employee information stolen in a data breach was published on the dark web.

HealthShare NSW has paid Health Roundtable $251,042 to subscribe to its data analytics platform. According to the contract, the agency will use Health Roundtable’s platform to make “data-driven decisions” to improve patient experience and clinical outcomes.

In Tasmania, Futago has won a $55,202 contract with the Department of State Growth to build the agency’s ‘workers connect website’. The website will provide Tasmanian businesses, job seekers and service providers with information about local jobs and support services.

In Queensland, BDO has scored a contract with Queensland Parliamentary Service to upgrade its financial management information system to a SaaS cloud application by July 2024.

Optimation has scored a $5 million contract with Queensland Corrective Services for the provision of a community corrections self-service reporting solution. The system uses biometric authentication for people on parole or corrections orders to self-register at reporting offices.