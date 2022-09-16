Weekly Gov Wrap Up: dozens of ICT tenders up for grabs across Australia

There’s no shortage of opportunities this week for channel partners looking to work with government. The ATO needs midrange and data centre services and the DTA has welcomed more sellers to join its multi-agency digital marketplace panel.

Victoria is looking for a ‘cyber response partner’ to protect all of the State’s agencies against cyber threats, and several South Australian councils, The City of Port Adelaide Enfield, The Regional Council of Goyder and The District Council of Ceduna, have issued tenders for IT services.

Some of the big winners of the week include data centre company iseek, who scored a five-year migration contract with Queensland’s CITEC, NEC Australia who will make $2.1 million building a Secure Web Gateway for Northern Territory’s Department of Corporate and Digital Development and SRA IT who won a $4.9 million contract with Tasmania’s Department of Communities to provide CYF application development and support services.

This week also saw ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard declare that she wanted the "crooks" out of the telco sector. Rickard told the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network’s conference that the industry’s regulatory regime was written to prioritise easy entry into the market, and it needed to be overhauled to prioritise consumer protections.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, The ATO announced on Wednesday that it would soon go to tender for midrange and data centre services, as well as separate hyperconverged infrastructure services. It’s the next step in its IT strategic sourcing program, which is “all about modernising [the ATO’s] IT outsourcing portfolio by developing market-aligned and more flexible bundles,” according to ATO CIO Ramez Katf.

The Digital Transformation Agency has welcomed more sellers of digital services to join its multi-agency digital marketplace panel. It’s also opened a new category: ICT labour hire.

In NSW, Transport for NSW finished trialling its all-in-one transport app in June and now its seeking expressions of interest to “design, build, implement and maintain a multi-modal journey planning engine.” The ‘Mobility As a Service’ will “be used by our customers to plan, book and pay for their end-to-end transport services.” It closes on 6 October.

In South Australia, The City of Port Adelaide Enfield has issued a tender for a facilities hire booking system. It closes on 18 October.

The Regional Council of Goyder has issued a tender for a radio system upgrade, closing on September 2022.

The District Council of Ceduna has issued a tender for visitor information services, which closes on 21 October.

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport has issued a tender for the provision of fixed mobile phone detection cameras in the Adelaide Metropolitan area, which comes on 27 October.

In Queensland, the Department of Transport and Main Roads has issued a tender for an enterprise content management and correspondence management solution, closing on 26 September.

Gladstone Ports will be accepting expressions of interest for environmental data management software until 27 September. The software will help the port operator’s environment team with data collection and storage, ensuring compliance with sampling and reporting requirements.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is looking to optimise its property management systems. The contract closes on 4 October.

In Victoria, Digital Victoria has opened a tender for a ‘cyber response partner’. The contractor will assist Victorian Government entities who require assistance with recovering from and/ or responding to cyber security incidents. The winner will provide services such as 24/7/365 staffed, onsite and remote Victorian-based digital forensic and incident response services and threat Intelligence services. It closes on 24 October.

Fire Rescue Victoria has issued a tender for an integration platform & API management. The “vendor also needs to provide maintenance and support services” for five years. It will replace the current platform, which is based on Microsoft BizTalk 2013. The tender closes on 30 September.

Western Health has started conducting a market analysis that will help the hospital manager prepare for a procurement related to its asset information management system. The agency issued a request for information related to facilities management software, integrated maintenance information systems, facility operation and maintenance management software maintenance, which closes on 26 September.

Geelong-based Barwon Health is looking for voice recognition technology to improve the timeliness and accuracy of its voice-to-documentation tools. The agency operates hospitals and rehabilitation, maternity, elderly care, community health centres and services. The tender closes on 23 September.

The State Library of Victoria has invited expressions of interest for security systems maintenance services, which close on 23 September.

Channel wins

In the federal government, Brisbane-based managed services provider Data#3 has won an $8.2 million Microsoft licences tender with the Department of Finance.

NSW-based IT management consulting company Phoenix Management Services has won a $4.4 million software contract with The Department of Finance.

In Queensland, iseek was awarded a five-year migration contract by the Queensland Government ICT services provider CITEC. The Brisbane-based colocation provider will support the Queensland government and its agencies to migrate out of its own data centre in Edward Street, Brisbane.

In NSW, Electronic voting technology and services provider Smartmatic has won a $2.6 million contract with the Australian Electoral Commission, but will it win its defamation case against Fox News which accused the vendor’s technology of facilitating voter fraud in the 2020 US election?

Telecommunications managed services provider TeleResult has won an $803,000 contract with Corrective Services NSW to help reduce reoffending by reaffirming skills taught at therapeutic group programs. The “Tapp App” aims to reduce the number of domestic violence reoffenders by 25 per cent by 2023.

Cyber CX has won a $155,152 contract with the electoral commission to provide Imperva licences.

In the Northern Territory, The Department of Corporate and Digital Development has awarded NEC Australia a $2.1 million contract for a Secure Web Gateway. The Software as a Service will “facilitate secure internet access and associated support, including the resourcing to facilitate implementation into production.”

In Tasmania, Sydney-headquartered Seer Data and Analytics won a $90,000 contract with the Department of Premier and Cabinet data sharing initiatives.

SRA Information Technology has won a $4.9 million contract with The Department of Communities Tasmania to provide CYF application development and support services.

Miscellaneous

ACCC "wants the crooks out” of the telco sector. The watchdog’s deputy chair Delia Rickard told the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network’s conference on Wednesday that Australia's telecommunications regulatory regime was written in the ‘90s when the priority was attracting players into the market. Rickard said that with “well over 1000 providers ... the focus needs to shift to ensure the right players are in the market and that the crooks are out”. Rickard said this meant overhauling “consumer protections” that were “written by the industry”.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is in the process of engaging vendor partners for its ‘task automation project’. ASIC said that a six-month proof-of-concept was set to start in the coming weeks. Its focus would be on automating tasks that are highly manual and repetitive and high in volume but low in complexity, the watchdog said.

NSW for Transport has taken the next step in delivering its all-in-one-transport App. After finishing trialling “the trip planning engine” in June, the agency has asked for expressions of interest for contractors to further design, implement and maintain the Mobility-as-a-Service, which “will be used by our customers to plan, book and pay for their end-to-end transport services,” according to the tender.