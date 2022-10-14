Weekly Gov Wrap Up: more Optus hack fallout, GSIs score big wins

This week the Optus fallout has shown no sign of leaving the headlines as the privacy and communications regulator launched a joint investigation into the breach another Singtel-owned company Dialog IT revealed some of its clients' and employees’ sensitive information was also stolen and published on the deep web in a separate incident, and Attorney General Mark Dreyfus has said the review of the Privacy Act could be fast-tracked.

However, alternative perspectives on the breach are also emerging as Home Affairs boss Michael Pezzullo has warned against seeing the Optus breach as representative of the cyber threat landscape, saying he’s more concerned about hacks of critical infrastructure, and Telstra has made a comradely defence of its fellow telco saying it's easy for the federal government to be critical when they’re not in the firing line.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, there’s still half a month remaining for new sellers to apply to join the digital transformation agency’s whole of government cloud marketplace. Sellers can apply to join the panel as cloud service providers or cloud consulting providers. Applications close on 31 October 2022.

The Australian Taxation Office has issued a tender for hyper-converged infrastructure services. The hyper-converged infrastructure is a ‘as-a-Service’ platform that provides the ATO with on-demand access to compute, storage and connectivity for both the midrange platform and end-user services. It closes on 25 November.

In NSW, the Sydney Opera House has issued a tender to support it in replacing its computerised maintenance management system. The tender closes on 1 November 2022.

The Museum of Applied Arts & Sciences has issued a tender to digitise its physical files. There are an estimated 56,000 collection files containing information about individual collection objects. The tender closes on 3 November 2022.

Transport NSW - Corporate has issued a tender for applications managed services, including cloud, platform, citrix maintenance, configuration management and IT lifecycle management. The tender closes on 9 November.

In Victoria, the Managed Insurance Authority has issued a tender titled ‘corporate systems operating platform procurement’. The requirements of the platform include business function specific software, finance accounting and enterprise resource planning ERP software, human resources software. The tender closes on 12 October.

In South Australia, the City of Holdfast Bay has issued a tender for a consultant to undertake an open space asset data and condition audit. It closes on 1 November.

The Barossa Council has issued a tender for the implementation of an asset management information system. It closes on 28 October.

Channel wins

In the federal government, Accenture won a one-year extension on a one-year contract with the Australian Taxation Office, which brings its total value from $28,402,248 to $37,147,070. The digital consulting giant has a number of contracts with the agency, including work on its push to consolidate 32 legacy business registers into a single platform. Accenture won an extension worth $21.6 million on the project in July this year: pushing its total cost to $230 million.

SpeedCast has won a $1.1 million contract with the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to provide communications devices and accessories.

US digital consulting company Publicis Sapient won a $608,957 contract to provide temporary personnel services for the Australian Skills Quality Authority. The contract was won in an open tender through the Digital Transformation Agency’s digital marketplace.

In Victoria, Cloud-based customer experience technologies provider InMoment has been awarded a $1.2 million contract called the “WorkSafe Survey Platform”. The Victorian Workcover Authority will use the vendor’s platform between October 2022 to 2025.

In NSW, Indian multinational IT services and consulting provider HCL Technologies has scored a $4.5 million contract to provide licenses and support for four IBM-divested software products to Transport NSW - Corporate for three years.

Optus networks has scored a $3.6 million contract to provide software-defined wide-area network services to Service NSW.

Adactin has scored a $407,000 contract with the NSW Department of Primary Industries. According to the contract, the NSW-headquarted managed services company will provide “system testing resources for projects and ongoing work to supplement inhouse testing resources.”

In Tasmania, The Department of Premier and Cabinet has awarded Deloitte’s risk advisory division its ‘Tasmanian Government Cyber Security Strategy’ contract. The Big Four consultancy will make $99,800 developing a whole of government cyber security strategy. It comes a week after Deloitte bolstered its managed security services with the acquisition of Sydney-based cyber consultancy Hacktive.