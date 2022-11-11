Weekly Gov Wrap Up: NSW Department of Customer Service issues end-user devices and services tender

It has been another week of significant government IT tenders and some big wins by channel partners - the NSW Department of Customer Service’s whole-of-government tender for end-user devices and services and Cirrus Networks string of government contracts stand out.

Meanwhile reforms to the Privacy Act, which would see maximum penalties for serious breaches skyrocket, passed the lower house on Wednesday.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, the CSIRO has issued a tender for an accelerator cluster. It must be capable of supporting both traditional high-performance computing and machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads. The tender closes on 14 December.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has issued a tender for a cloud-based threat intelligence platform. The bank will use the platform to collect, process, analyse and disseminate threat intelligence from an array of data sources and formats in support of security and management decision-making. The application period closes on 29 November.

In NSW, the Department of Customer Service has issued a whole-of-government tender for end-user devices and services. NSW Government agencies will accept both Device and Software-as-a-Service offers and offers for direct purchase but have specified a preference for buying from vendors over resellers. The tender closes on 9 December.

In Victoria, Austin Health has issued a tender for the implementation of a planning study on the Department of Health’s Oracle E business suite. The tender closes on 21 December.

In the Northern Territory, the Power and Water Corporation has issued a tender to integrate its meter data management system with Microsoft Azure. The project is available to Microsoft-certified partners and is expected to take three years with extension options. The tender closes on 5 December.

In West Australia, the Public Trustee has issued a tender for cloud-based legal file management software that will be used to record and manage matters handled by the agency’s legal directorate. The Public Trustee is aiming to make all legal services paperless and consolidate them into a single database. The department is looking to purchase thirty-two user licences of the software for a period of three years with an option of two annual extensions. The tender closes on 23 November.

The Department of Planning Lands and Heritage has issued a tender for the renewal of its licence for Nintex workflow software. The tender closes on 6 December.

In South Australia, The Yorke Peninsula Council has issued a tender for a new enterprise resource planning system. The tender closes on 14 December.

The Regional Development Australia Yorke and Mid North Inc has issued a tender for the development of an economic modelling tool that will be used by seven other regional development authorities. The tender closes on 2 December.

In Tasmania, the Department of Premier and Cabinet has issued a tender for an eCabinet solution to replace its hybrid electronic/paper storage system. According to the tender, the solution will allow “access to documents essential for the decision-making capacity of government in a flexible, electronic, and remote manner.” The tender closes on 6 December.

In Queensland, Parliamentary Service has issued a request for information for end-to-end video and audio curation systems. The solution will be used to capture, clip, store and publish curated free-to-air content for Members of Parliament. The solution can either be hosted in the cloud or run on on-premise infrastructure. All data storage and AI processing will remain on Australian soil, in-line with the agency’s data sovereignty requirements. The request for information closes on 25 November.

Central Queensland University has issued a tender for a peer-to-peer mentoring software solution. The tender closes on 24 November.

Queensland Police Service has issued a tender for an automated number plate recognition solution. The partner must supply, install and train staff on how to use the software and hardware. The tender closes on 21 November.

Channel wins

In the Federal Government, Canberra-based managed security services provider Penten has won a $4.9 million contract to provide communication devices to the Department of Defence.

Verserent has won a $2.1 million contract to provide software to the Department of Defence.

Brisbane-based solutions provider Data#3 has won a $5.7 million contract to provide ICE Enterprise Software Licenses to the Department of Defence.

In NSW, Adactin Group has won a $2.5 million contract to provide business analytic software to icare.

In Victoria, NTT Australia has won a $243,385 contract with the State Revenue Office to provide 25 Adobe Creative Cloud licences for Teams, 1 Adobe Captivate for Teams and 150x Acrobat Pro DC Subscriptions.

In West Australia, ES2 has won a $438,900 contract with Health Support Services for the provision network and infrastructure solutions.

Empired has won a $409,500 contract with the Department of Finance for the provision of Azure technical specialist services.

Surveytech won an $89,500 contract with the Main Roads Western Australia for conducting an automatic licence plate recognition traffic survey.

In Tasmania, Relocateit won a $99,600 contract to provide cyber security training to the Department of Premier and Cabinet.