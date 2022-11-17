Weekly Gov Wrap Up: NSW enters pilot phase of digital ID

This week, NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello said the decentralised digital ID strategy is moving to a pilot phase.

The locally-stored ID will be created by the Service NSW app. It allows users to perform tasks like renew their Working with Children Check remotely or prove their age for alcohol purchases without providing physical ID cards.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, the Australian Electoral Commission is on the hunt for an IT provider to help in digitising its manual tasks and supply interoperable hardware for elections. The opportunity closes on 15 December.

Export Finance Australia has issued a tender titled ‘know your customer data aggregator services.’ The tender closes on 6 December.

In Victoria, the Department of Health has issued a tender for a mental health and wellbeing client management system to replace a legacy platform. The new platform will be deployed to mental health and wellbeing service providers across community health and NGOs. The tender closes on 15 December.

Western District Health Service has issued a tender for the provision of a payroll rostering solution. The solution will be integrated with the MYOB software Western District Health Service uses. Following installation, the appointed partner will train department staff on using the solution. The tender closes on November 22.

In South Australia, Procurement Services SA is establishing a panel of suppliers for the provision of a range of telecommunication services to meet various needs of SA government public authorities. The suppliers will provide fixed telephony, mobility services data and internet services, including satellite services. Applications close on 21 December.

The Attorney Generals' Department has issued a tender for the implementation and support of a Microsoft Dynamics 365 finance system. The tender closes on 23 December.

In Tasmania, the Department of State Growth has issued a tender for an on-road traveller information system. The tender closes on 30 November.

In Queensland, Central Queensland University is establishing a panel for ICT consultants. Applications close on 23 November.

Department of Transport and Main Roads - Translink has issued a tender to install and maintain a passenger information displays system. The tender closes on 16 December.

Channel wins

In NSW, global systems integrator Cognizant has won an $8.2 million contract to provide business analytic services to iCare.

Indigenous-owned ICT solutions provider and 2020 Fast50 company Gulanga Group has scored a $53,460 contract to provide customer relationship management system Zendesk to the department of Planning and Environment.

Cloud consultancy Servian has won a managed services contract with the motor accident and workers' compensation insurance regulator SIRA. Servian will assist SIRA ingest uniformed closing datasets into business rule management system Drools following the OneGov release.

Enigma Indigenous Peoples has won a $35,532 contract with the Department of Planning and Environment for the provision and installation of 34 Philips monitor screens.

In Victoria, SingTel-owned ARQ Group has scored a $782,760 contract with Melbourne Water for managed cloud services. ARQ has previously built Melbourne Water a data lake and analytics platform called Unified Data Store. The utility uses the platform in managing critical water utility assets through predictive machine maintenance. The project was one of three customer wins ARQ said secured it AWS Smart City Competency certification, which it won last week.

In West Australia, Iron Mountain has won a $148,740 contract to digitise the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage’s files.

Datacom won a $257,080 contract to provide Lotterywest with VMware support and maintenance.

In Tasmania, Service Quality has won a $99,990 IT services contract with the Department of Premier and Cabinet. Service Quality will provide systems and administration to the Department’s unified endpoint management Ivanti LANDesk.

In South Australia, Promadis has won a $1.1 million contract with the Attorney General’s Department to provide BDM and JP system support, maintenance and development.

In the Northern Territory, Medical platform provider Health Roundtable has sold a one-year subscription to the Department of Health for $618,332.

BDNA has won a $394,513 contract with the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services to provide a laboratory management system to the agency’s forensic science branch.

Audio Technology NT has scored a $284,015 contract to design and supply electronic messaging boards for the Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics. The boards will be used to provide boat ramp users with safety messages.