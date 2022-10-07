Weekly Gov Wrap Up: Optus saga continues + IT opportunities & channel wins

This week at the intersection of government and IT, the spotlight is shining on telcos even brighter as Telstra has also been hit with a data breach.

The federal government has drafted proposed amendments to the Telecommunications Regulations 2021 legal instrument, which would fast-track how telcos share customers’ data with banks to help monitor and safeguard against identity theft and scams.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, the Australian Border Force has requested information from partners who can support the development of x-ray technology to scan cargo for illicit goods. ABF commissioner Michael Outram told senate estimates earlier this year that deploying x-ray technology and artificial intelligence to identify illicit goods at ports was a long-term goal of the agency, which would make the auditing process easier for the freight industry. The request for information closes on 15 November.

The Department of Defence has issued a tender for fuel installation control system equipment and support services. The tender closes on 14 October.

The Department of Defence has issued a tender for surveillance and detection equipment to be used to stop explosive hazards. The tender closes on 19 October.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a tender for electronic hardware and component parts and accessories. It closes on 21 October.

In NSW, Insurance and Care NSW or ‘icare’ has issued a tender to implement a financial solution subledger required to comply with Australian Accounting Standards Board. The tender closes on 25 October.

Penrith City Council has issued a tender for corporate planning and reporting and project management software. The tender closes on 27 October.

Transport NSW has issued a tender for a portable, technology-based solution to support the delivery of training for train drivers. According to the tender, “the key outcome will be to develop an effective, practical training solution in a simulated environment that accurately reflects the safety-critical environment of the Sydney Trains rail corridor.” The tender closes on 28 October.

Legal Aid Victoria has issued a tender for the provision of a new case and client management system for the Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services. The tender closes on 7 November.

In West Australia, the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries has issued a tender for a centralised registration system. It closes on 25 October.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued a tender for an emergency public information solution. It closes on 28 October.

The Department of Communities has issued a tender for a human resource management system. The tender closes on the 13 October.

Southern Ports Authority has issued a tender to undertake a detailed visual condition assessment of the RCD asset and deliver an asset management plan. It closes on 13 October.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has issued a tender for data collection and analysis to support the agency’s tourism infrastructure initiative. It closes on 14 October.

The Western Australia Police Force has issued a tender to install remote alarm monitoring services across all Western Australian Police Force sites. It closes on 18 October.

In South Australia, the City of Salisbury has issued a tender for the provision of a wide area network and mobile services. It closes on 25 October.

In the Northern Territory, the Department of Corporate and Digital Development has issued a tender to supply laser and thermal printers to the Northern Territory Government and its agencies. The tender closes on the 2 of November.

Channel wins

In the Federal Government, Canberra-based software services specialist AcronymIT has won a $1.3 million three year extension on its software licensing deal with Home Affairs. The extension was won by open tender. The contract started in 2019.

Perth-based, ASX-listed managed services provider Cirrus Networks won a one-year $951,113 contract with Home Affairs for software support and maintenance.

DXC Technology scored a $2.8 million components for information technology or broadcasting or telecommunications contract with the Australian Taxation Office for the provision of tenable licences between 2022 to 2025.

US-headquartered data storage provider Hitachi Data Systems scored a $6.5 million contract to provide computer equipment to the Australian Signals Directorate.

In Victoria, Evolution Business Systems has won a $284,189 ICT business central implementation contract with Zoos Victoria.

Brisbane-based managed services and solutions provider Data#3 has won a one-year $1.2 million contract with the Department of Health. The contract is titled “Tenable Vulnerability Management Licence” and is described as a “cybersecurity contract to minimise risk and cyber threats”.

In NSW, The Sydney-based consultancy Servian has won a $382,713 tender with the NSW Department of Customer Service. According to the contract, Servian will provide “data integration toolkit - Talend software.”

In Tasmania, Melbourne-based BizData scored a $20,000 contract to provide data management software Loome to the Department of Premier and Cabinet’s digital strategy and services.

In South Australia, Sydney-headquartered Seertech Solutions has been awarded a $194,952 contract with The Department of the Premier and Cabinet for computer-based software training. According to the contract, it includes “the provision of an integrated and flexible, hosted (software as a service) Learning Management Solution (LMS) to create, deliver, manage, track, record and report on online and offline training.”

MODEUS has scored a $4.6 million contract to provide Health Support Services with both an electronic controlled substance register and compatible remote locking devices, which connect with the system. According to the contract, the department currently uses a combination of paper-based and electronic record keeping for managing “medications distribution and inventory keeping,” but this method “is susceptible to inefficiency, error and vulnerable to diversion.”