Weekly Gov Wrap Up: telcos and big tech oppose data localisation, plus key IT tenders

This is a week of opportunity for the channel! Significant tenders have been announced, including one to maintain and enhance the Digital Victoria Marketplace, which is scheduled to go live next year!

Outside of tender-world, it’s been a week of conflict! TPG and Telstra have argued that their spectrum and network-sharing deal is not a merger, as Optus claims. The ACCC inquiry reaches a verdict in mid-October.

Meanwhile, AWS, Google, Meta and other tech giants have come out strongly against data localisation, which the Australian Government is considering to stop insecure data transfer across borders. Opponents of the practise argue this could increase government surveillance and curtail internet freedoms.

Requests for tender

In Federal Government, the Department of Defence is in need of an integrated land target systems contractor. The tender closes on 4 October.

DFAT has published a tender for the operation of its IT services desk. The winner of the contract will provide “first level support, second level end user compute support and selected IT service management services on a 24x7 basis for all ICN infrastructure”. The tender closes on 19 September.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is seeking information to inform design and procurement to support the replacement of core AEC systems, including its electoral roll management system, general enrolment election support information system and election management system. The request for information closes 19 September.

In NSW, the government has been published for provision and deployment of an analytics and business intelligence platform to be used across multiple government agencies. It closes 20 September.

Canterbury Bankstown Council needs an integrated intelligent parking system and has published a tender which closes on 13 September.

The Department of Education is seeking information about state of the art technology for detailed image capture of buildings by 15 September.

In South Australia, the Tourism Commission is looking for a ‘Digital Asset Management System in the form of the South Australia Media Gallery’. The request for quote closes on 10 October 2022.

In Tasmania, the Department of Treasury and Finance is ‘perpetually open’ for applications to be included on its technology services list, which covers development services, data analysis, project management and business analysis, operational technical services, cyber security and strategic advisory and consulting. No need to rush!

The Department of Premier and Cabinet has opened a ‘Networking Tasmania Data and Internet Services’ tender, which closes on 10 October.

The Department of Justice needs a new service management system. The tender closes on 5 October 2022.

In Queensland, Safe Food Production has published a request for information on Digital Transformation, closing on 16 September.

Central Queensland University has issued a tender for a data catalogue, closing on 19 September.

Queensland Parliamentary Service has issued a tender for a financial management information system upgrade. It closes on 23 September.

The Residential Tenancies Authority has issued a tender for Windows Enterprise and Enterprise Mobility and Security, closing on 26 September.

In Victoria, the Department of Justice and Community Safety has issued a tender for a new case management system.

The Digital Victoria Marketplace has passed the trial phase and is good to go next year! The Department of Premier and Cabinet is seeking “an experienced ServiceNow partner to be contracted to manage the platform, support, maintain and develop the Marketplace within the ServiceNow cloud.” The tender closes on 4 October.

Contract wins

In the federal government, Data#3 won a $7 million contract to provide ‘computer services’ to the Department of Defence - this is under ‘limited tender conditions’ due to an absence of competition for technical reasons.

ArchTIS also scored with Defence, with a new deal to extend use of its NC Protect software to increase access control and file level security of classified and sensitive information.

In NSW, Capgemini grabbed a $33.1 million modernisation solution with Transport NSW - Corporate.

Data#3 won a $205,730.25 contract to provide Accellion Secure File Transfer (Kiteworks) Cloud 2022 to the Department of Communities and Justice.

SAS Institute Australia won a $181,533 contract with the State Insurance Regulatory Authority to renew SAS and Qlik licences and provide maintenance support for the Workers Compensation legacy analytics environment.

In the Northern Territory, Catchlog Trading scored a $132,000 contract with the Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Fisheries to support the FishDAT e-log software for NT commercial fisheries.

The Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade handed a $17,879.40 contract to Intergraph Corporation for the provision of ER Mapper Software Licence Maintenance.

In Tasmania, Folk scored a $162,070 contract with the Department of Health to support investigation and discovery work on the Department of Health intranet.

In Victoria, TWEEK! won a $113,087 contract with Melbourne Polytechnic to provide a policy document development system. The company will provide the primary industry training agency with “software implementation and migration of up to 300 policy documents to the new policy document development system.”

Like many other agencies, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning is investing in a digital twin. WSP Australia won a $1.3 million contract to be the agency’s ‘Digital Twin Victoria Innovation and Solution Delivery Partner’. The “flagship program… looks to recreate Victoria online, spatially and in 3D. This contract brings in multi-skilled technology providers to work across the team to develop out technology solutions for several critical use cases under the program. The supplier work[s] closely with the team over the next 2.5 years offering innovative solution engineering and IT skills.“