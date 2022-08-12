Weekly Gov Wrap Up: the latest channel tenders, government panels and more

This week's edition of CRN Australia's Weekly Gov Wrap Up looks at ICT tenders that have opened across federal and state governments. Most notably, a lucrative whole-of-government data centre panel that's been reopened to new providers, which is estimated to generate $100 million a year of government expenditure.

We will also delve into channel wins, such as AC3’s IaaS contract extension with Services NSW growing to $10.9 million and Accenture securing a $100m deal with the Australian Digital Health Agency.

Requests for tender

The federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency has issued a whole-of-government data centre panel has opened up to new providers who have five weeks to apply to cash in on the $100 million yearly business.

Services Australia has opened a contract for device lifecycle management services: closing 14 August 2022.

The Department of Infrastructure has advertised a tender to design, migrate, test and then provide a new cloud-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service, which closes 22 August 2022.

The Australian Taxation Office has opened a contract for end-user experience services, which closes 31 August.

And the Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade is looking for a provider to operate an IT Service Desk with first, and second-level support for end users and selected IT service management services on a 24x7 basis for all ICN infrastructure, which closes on 12 September 2022.

In Victoria, Goulburn-Murray Water has issued tender to upgrade its SCADA and Telemetry System at Dartmouth Dam, which closes 5 September 2022.

Barwon Health has issued a tender for a billing system replacement: closing 26 August 2022.

And Mildura Base Public Hospital has issued a tender for the supply, installation, commissioning and ongoing maintenance of a unified communications infrastructure and management system closing on 17 August 2022.

In the Northern Territory, the Department of Infrastructure has posted a tender for the design, supply and installation of three electronic variable message boards at Dinah Beach, East Arm and Elizabeth River Boat Ramps to provide boat ramp users with safety messages. It closes 15 August 2022.

In Tasmania, the Department of Treasury and Finance has a perpetually open list of general ICT services that companies who’ve secured membership in the state government’s multi-purpose list can apply for. It covers data analysis, project management and business analysis, operational technical services, cyber security and strategic advisory and consulting.

In South Australia, the Department of the Premier and Cabinet has opened its eProjects Panel for suppliers to engage with SA Government agencies for ICT Projects between the value of $700,000 and $4.4 million. No rush, it doesn't close until 30 June 2024.

The DPC is also advertising a tender for “hosting, support and maintenance for Data SA.” According to the tender, “Data SA operates on a web-based open source management system for the storage and distribution of open data called CKAN. Data SA stores and links to open datasets and makes them discoverable using metadata.” It closes 6 September 2022.

In Queensland, the Queensland University of Technology is advertising a tender for computing and storage managed services, which closes on 12 August.

In Western Australia, the Department of Education is procuring a replacement for its current student information system for 30,000 school-based staff in metropolitan and regional public schools, which closes on 19 August 2022.

Channel wins

For the federal government, the Australian Digital Health Agency has awarded Accenture $100 million to continue its support of My Health Record for another three years.

Costs for Microsoft software paid by The Department of Defence and the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations have exceeded $160 million. Both agencies entered new contracts with Data#3 in July.

Brisbane-based solution provider Data#3 won an $8.8 million tender to provide software to the Australian Bureau of Statistics until June 2025, and a $3.4 million contract with the Department of Defence to provide hardware.

In NSW, AC3’s scored an extension of its infrastructure-as-a-service contract with Services NSW to December 2022: increasing its total value to $10.9 million. It covers a number of services — such as management and security of internal networking and public connections and file services — all provided by the two data centres AC3 built when the contract started in August 2016.

In South Australia, New Zealand-headquartered systems integrator Datacom has won a $2.4 million deal with Child Protective Services for the provision of server support, database administration, storage, cloud services, solution design and implementation.

Miscellaneous

Microsoft has signed a new five-year agreement with the NSW Government to improve 25 agencies’ cybersecurity postures and move a chunk of IT services to the public cloud.

Edutech vendor Canvas has been awarded a $3,1 million contract for its learning management system. The education platform provider has gained momentum since scoring a contract with The University of Melbourne in 2019, but has also received sharp criticism from digital rights groups such as Electronic Frontiers Associaton for data collection practices students have described as “creepy”.

ITSM vendor Axiell also scored a $131,713 contract to supply a digital asset management system for Museums Victoria.

