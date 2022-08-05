Weekly Gov Wrap Up: the latest channel tenders, NBN news and more

By on
Weekly Gov Wrap Up: the latest channel tenders, NBN news and more

Introducing CRN Australia's new Weekly Gov Wrap Up: government updates the Aussie IT channel needs to know!

Today we cover government contract wins by ACT Logistics, Data#3 and BDNA, and some new tenders. We also recap some of the week's key headlines, including the ACCC’s win against NBN Co, why the ACT government is throwing another $50 million at its digital health record program and the commissioning of Accenture to review the ASX's troubled  CHESS software replacement.

Defence takes ACT Logistics in, Greenbox out 

Defence has replaced its previous hardware disposal supplier Greenbox for ACT Logistics in a new $9.5 million tender. ACT Logistics managing director Alex Farenden said it was “the largest Federal Government contract in Australia for ICT hardware disposal services” and covers 44 locations across Australia and 50 international locations in 39 countries.

Leidos $52 million defence tender 

Defence will pay Leidos just shy of $52 million to upgrade its new Wagardi mission system by delivering further intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and data integration improvements.

Accenture to review ASX's troubled CHESS software replacement project

The RBA and ASIC have welcomed the ASX commissioning Accenture to review delays to the blockchain-based core system which will replace CHESS: ‘clearing house electronic subregister system’. Both regulators stated that it is “disappointing” that the new system’s go-live date has been postponed another 18 months. 

ACT gov sinks another $50m into digital health record 

The ACT government will invest $50.8 million in its digital health record to support the platform’s implementation ahead of go-live later this year, according to territory’s budget 2022-23.

It builds on the $151 million, including $106 million in capital, provided in the 2018-19 budget for the digital health record that will be used to capture all clinical interactions with patients.

Data#3 on a roll, scores a $5 million tender with VicGov

Data#3 has won a $5 million tender to supply Cisco equipment and support services to VicTrack. It follows the Brisbane-based managed services provider winning a $3.7 million, three-year contract with the Attorney General's Department to provide Microsoft products and a $48 million Microsoft deal with NSW Department of Planning and Environment late last month. 

BDNA’s $14 million forensic contract with VicPol

BDNA has won a $4.5 million contract with Victoria Police for a new forensic laboratory information management system. The same company migrated Tasmania Police’s 30-year-old IT systems and replaced it with a modern police record systems in December 2019. 

NBN Co withdraws SAU 

NBN Co will withdraw its special access undertaking from ACCC review and make “substantive changes” to it in line with a revised set of expectations coming from the new federal government.

Multi-agency tender released for analytics and intelligence platform

The NSW government released a tender for an analytics and business intelligence platform used as a customer service solution across multiple government agencies. The tender closes on 30 August 2022. Its estimated value was not included.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accenture act logistics defence finance greenbox hardware leidos nbn security software tender

Partner Content

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Microsoft ISV LiveTiles to delist from ASX

Microsoft ISV LiveTiles to delist from ASX
VMware acquisition brings Broadcom&#8217;s past into focus

VMware acquisition brings Broadcom’s past into focus
Uniti Group to delist from the ASX this week

Uniti Group to delist from the ASX this week
Meet the Business Transformation finalists in the 2022 CRN Impact Awards

Meet the Business Transformation finalists in the 2022 CRN Impact Awards

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?