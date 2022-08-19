Weekly Gov Wrap Up: the latest channel tenders, OVIC slams VicPol, Dominello to leave NSW parliament and more

It’s been a big week at the intersect of computers and government; the NSW minister for digital government will retire at the end of his term, the Victorian information watchdog slammed the state's police agency for a lack of privacy-training, and Services Australia has set a go-live date for the new myGov.

In this week's edition of CRN Australia's Weekly Gov Wrap Up we’ll also look at ICT tenders that have opened across federal and state governments. Including Queensland Corrective Services asking for expressions of interest from any companies who can use technology to help manage its “increasing prisoner population,”

We’ll also spotlight this week's channel winners, such as Intuit Technologies, whose position on Tasmania's ICT hardware supply panel scored a $158,760 deal to provide Microsoft 365 Support Services to the Department of Treasury and Finance.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, Australian Fisheries Management Authority is advertising a tender for a communications and change management specialist to help implement its data transformation and electronic monitoring program, closing on 26 August.

CSIRO is advertising for the provision of an enterprise-wide Laboratory Information Management System, closing 5 September.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is seeking information on the products to support workflow and task management, closing on 5 September.

Airservices Australia is advertising for a platform as a service cloud to support its digital twin program, closing on 9 September.

In Northern Territory, The NT Police, Fire and Emergency Services are advertising for video conferencing facilities, closing on 31 August.



In Queensland, Corrective Services needs technology partners to solve its “increasing prisoner population,” but it reads more like a request for ideas. Applicants can submit expressions of interest on solutions that “would include a more efficient method of delivering prisoners services via a standalone prisoner network allowing for the introduction of a prisoner self-service via computer tablets which will enable service delivery transformation” before 2 September 2022.

And an ICT tender has opened up with the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads to provide ‘Mobility as a Service,” it closes 22 August 2022.

Another has opened up The Queensland Department Of Education, Training and Employment to provide warehousing and logistics services for ICT Assets, closing on 22 August 2022.

The Sunshine Coast Council has issued a tender for headless CMS and web development services, closing on 29 August 2022.

The Gladstone Area Water Board has issued a tender for Network Segregation & MPLS Implementation, closing 1st of September 2022.

Queensland Parliamentary Service has issued a tender for a new digital system to support core functions of the Queensland Parliament such as the management and advertisement of a sitting calendar, and questions on notice lodged by members and to be answered by ministers of the government, closing 8 August 2022.

In Victoria, The Victorian Planning Authority has opened a tender for a project management system. “VPA seeks a system that can provide staff with access to all project management and monitoring information, including variations to timing, scope and risks related to the VPA’s projects in one system.”, closing on 31 August.

And GOTafe is advertising a tender for educational technology for online blended delivery courseware for paint and panel, closing 22 August.

Channel wins

In Tasmania, Hobart-headquartered Intuit Technologies has scored a $158,760 deal to provide Microsoft 365 Support Services to the Department of Treasury and Finance. Intuit Technologies is among thirty other resellers who scored a spot on Tasmania’s lucrative ICT hardware whole-of-government panel. Other channel partners who won the right to supply, maintain and install hardware for government agencies under pre-agreed terms and conditions included ASI Solutions, Allcom Networks, Data#3, Intuit Technologies, Jettech Networks, Perfekt, TasmaNet, Telstra, The School Locker, and Winc.

In Queensland, FourPL, PwC, and EY have scored a $2.6 million tender with Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads - Information Technology Branch for the provision of ICT Professional Services to support Wave 2 of the Source 2 Pay Project which is implementing a SAP Ariba and Fieldglass solution.

Miscellaneous

The NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello has said he will retire at the end of his term instead of contesting the 2023 state election for “family health issues.”

Victoria Police has said it provided no privacy training to its members for more than a year because the central team responsible for education had no staff. “As of February 2022, Victoria Police had not provided any privacy-specific training ... for its members for more than a year,” the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner found in a report.

myGov will be upgraded to ‘myGov Beta’ on 5 September, Service Australia has said. The one-stop shop for online government services is currently based on a legacy platform that was last upgraded in 2017. Its replacement is supported by the government’s digital experience platform, which Deloitte has been building since 2020, and is based on Adobe Software. The two companies have collectively been paid around $75 million for their work on the upgrade.