Weekly Gov Wrap Up: Transport for NSW issues $150m-$200m software tender

We haven’t seen many very large government IT tenders lately, but this week Transport for NSW bucked that trend with a software tender you can read about below.

The rest of this week’s governemtn IT wrap-up encompasses everything from digital twins to unified communications and thermal cameras to monitor for battery fires.

Requests for tender

In the Federal Government, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has issued a request for information to support its review of its unified communications strategy. The agency is undertaking a review of how communications technology can meet the increasing demand for adaptable, flexible, and modern working practices. The request closes on 17 November.

In NSW,

Transport for NSW has issued an advance notice of a tender that has an estimated value of $150 million to $120 million, for a primary software reseller to supply, maintain and support of on-premises software and SaaS to the transport cluster.

Suppliers will need to meet certain criteria and demonstrate experience, capacity and capability in the delivery of software reseller services of comparable scale and complexity to the transport cluster and its requirements.

Suppliers will also need to be approved Advance Suppliers under NSW ICT Services Scheme 0020 Category M09 - Software Resellers and Software Asset Management Services.

The Scheme application process will go into shutdown 5 December 2022 until end of January 2023, and the advance notice is provided to allow interested suppliers to apply to the Scheme now.

Fire & Rescue NSW has issued a tender for a high-bandwidth satellite communication solution for a subset of vehicles in its fleet. The responsibilities will include the provision and implementation of vehicle hardware, carriage, and network integration. The tender closes on 2 December.

The Department of Customer Service has requested expressions of interest to supply a proof of concept for a digital twin. The virtual representation of the agency’s infrastructure will be used to improve the life-cycle management of its infrastructure. The tender closes on 30 November.

In Victoria, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) has requested expressions of interest for provision of a computer-aided design software to assist in the processing of land title registrations and land dealings transactions. The request closes on 1 December.

DELWP has also issued a tender for supply of hardware to support its management of real-time satellite positioning in Victoria. The tender closes on 24 November.

In West Australia, Health Support Services has issued a request for information on enterprise analytics platforms. The request closes on 30 November.

In Queensland, Rockhampton Regional Council issued a tender for supply of a mobile thermal camera solution that can monitor lithium-ION batteries disposed of in landfill. The batteries cause fires, especially at night when the landfill is not under surveillance. The tender closes on 9 November.

Griffith University has requested information on candidate management systems. The request closes on 9 November.

Channel wins

In the Federal Government, A23 has scored a $3.3 million contract to provide computer servers to the Department of the Treasury.

Teradata has made $5.7 million selling its cloud platform to the Department of Health and Aged Care.

In NSW, Deloitte has scored a $993,573 renewal on its deal to provide ICT assurance services to the Department of Customer Service. The Big Four consulting firm will provide support services to the agency’s GovConnect service.

The Department of Customer Service has paid Coveo Solutions $322,467 to renew its subscription to the Canadian-headquartered vendor’s software-as-a-service search engine.

In the Northern Territory, Charles Darwin University has won a $70,162 tender with the Department of the Chief Minister and Cabinet to update the agency’s central database on remote communities BushTel with the 2021 census data.

In South Australia, Lenovo has sold laptops for students and teachers to the Department of Education for $884,273.

In West Australia, Process Automation Group has scored an $857,208 contract with the Department of Communities to support the agency maintain, and further integrate the Kofax Total agility platform.