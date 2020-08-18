Wendy O’Keefe joins Nextgen

By on
Former TechData local boss Wedy O’Keefe has joined rival distributor Nextgen to lead its Asian operations.

O’Keefe takes on responsibility for launching the NEXTGEN ASEAN operation out of Singapore and using ‘her long-term networks to build local teams throughout the region’, Nextgen said in a statement.

“O’Keeffe will work closely with existing NEXTGEN Australian and New Zealand key vendors to expand those businesses in Asia, as well as developing relationships with new vendors wanting to upscale their Asian channels.”

The distributor’s CEO John Walters said O’Keefe was the obvious choice.

“Our working relationship started back in 2000 at the Westcon Group and I have always had an enormous respect for her both as a colleague and competitor.

“Her leadership skills, reputation, relationships, and proven success throughout Asia is just the right mix to establish and lead the our NEXTGEN channel services business model into ASEAN with distinct local flavours.”

O’Keefe has had a long career in distribution including extensive experience in Asia. Her previous roles include stints at Westcon, Tech Pacific (Ingram Micro), and most recently as head of Tech Data in the region.

