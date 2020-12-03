Westcon Australia wins deal with Broadcom to distribute Symantec line

Westcon Comstor has revealed signing a deal with Broadcom for the Symantec suite of cybersecurity products.

The arrangement, which the distie referred to as an aggregator agreement, boosts the Westcon’s cybersec portfolio for the enterprise.

The term aggregator refers to Broadcom’s partner program, in which Aggregator is a classification for disties that help partners grow their businesses through pricing, better margins and other benefits, according to Westcon.

Westcon APAC executive vice president Patrick Aronson said the distie was delighted with the new agreement.

“We are fully focused on providing the solutions, support and services that partners have come to rely on from Westcon-Comstor – and which have made us the leading specialised cybersecurity distributor in the region,” he said.

Westcon Australia’s managing director Phil Cameron echoed the sentiment.

“We are pleased to use our channel experience, technical expertise and leading lifecycle management platform to support our wide network of resellers. We look forward to helping Symantec make its position in the Australian market even stronger,” Cameron said.