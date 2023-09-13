Westcon-Comstor adds Pure Storage

By on
Westcon-Comstor adds Pure Storage

Pure Storage has appointed Westcon-Comstor as its newest distributor in Australia.

The partnership is an expansion of the two companies’ existing agreements in New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Pure Storage will sit within the Comstor business alongside Cisco under the leadership of John Poulter.

“We are thrilled to work with Pure Storage to bring its all-flash data solutions to new corners of the Australia market,” Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said.

“We’re so happy to welcome Pure Storage to our Comstor business unit as we continue to diversify to meet the ever-changing needs of the Australian market and our partners.”

Westcon said the Pure aligns to Comstor’s specialisation model through the vendor’s integration with Cisco, where partners can accelerate their adoption of FlashStack – a software-defined hybrid cloud infrastructure from Pure and Cisco that integrates compute, network, and storage.

“Westcon-Comstor understands at a fundamental level, the value that Pure’s solutions can offer to organisations that require simple but powerful data management and storage solutions in an increasingly complex technology landscape," Pure Storage ANZ area vice president Amy Rushall said.

“The appointment of Pure Storage in Australia unlocks a powerful Asia-Pacific regional alliance for us," Westcon-Comstor APAC executive vice president Patrick Aronson said.

“By distributing Pure Storage in 8 countries covering Australia, New Zealand and Asia, we can provide unmatched scale, and a consistent go-to-market approach throughout the region," Aronson added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution pure storage servers & storage westconcomstor

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent

Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent
Atturra to acquire Cirrus Networks for $49m

Atturra to acquire Cirrus Networks for $49m
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Microsoft cloud breach findings raise "many more questions": security vendor

Microsoft cloud breach findings raise "many more questions": security vendor

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?