Westcon-Comstor adds Pure Storage

Pure Storage has appointed Westcon-Comstor as its newest distributor in Australia.

The partnership is an expansion of the two companies’ existing agreements in New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Pure Storage will sit within the Comstor business alongside Cisco under the leadership of John Poulter.

“We are thrilled to work with Pure Storage to bring its all-flash data solutions to new corners of the Australia market,” Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said.

“We’re so happy to welcome Pure Storage to our Comstor business unit as we continue to diversify to meet the ever-changing needs of the Australian market and our partners.”

Westcon said the Pure aligns to Comstor’s specialisation model through the vendor’s integration with Cisco, where partners can accelerate their adoption of FlashStack – a software-defined hybrid cloud infrastructure from Pure and Cisco that integrates compute, network, and storage.

“Westcon-Comstor understands at a fundamental level, the value that Pure’s solutions can offer to organisations that require simple but powerful data management and storage solutions in an increasingly complex technology landscape," Pure Storage ANZ area vice president Amy Rushall said.

“The appointment of Pure Storage in Australia unlocks a powerful Asia-Pacific regional alliance for us," Westcon-Comstor APAC executive vice president Patrick Aronson said.

“By distributing Pure Storage in 8 countries covering Australia, New Zealand and Asia, we can provide unmatched scale, and a consistent go-to-market approach throughout the region," Aronson added.