Westcon-Comstor appoints its first chief sustainability officer

Global technology distributor Westcon-Comstor has established a new position of chief sustainability officer to strengthen its dedication to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

Kevin Brzezinski, currently the distributor's senior vice president of global operations, will assume the role of chief sustainability officer alongside his current responsibilities.

In his new position, Brzezinski will lead the company's efforts in minimising its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

This will involve working collaboratively with technology vendors and partners across the supply chain to foster a more sustainable IT channel.

United Kingdom based Brzezinski will guide Westcon-Comstor towards a low-carbon future, striving to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Earlier this month, Westcon-Comstor became one of the early technology distributors to have its net-zero target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a globally recognised validation.

The SBTi also endorsed the company's commitment to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50 per cent, and Scope 3 emissions by 25 per cent by 2030.

Additionally, Westcon-Comstor pledged to ensure that 80% of its suppliers establish science-based emission reduction targets by 2025.

Westcon-Comstor also aims to meet 100 per cent of its electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

David Grant, chief executive of Westcon-Comstor, explained that formalizing a C-suite level position for sustainability was crucial, and Brzezinski was the perfect candidate to fill the role.