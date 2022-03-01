Westcon-Comstor becomes sole distributor for Tenable

Westcon-Comstor Australia has entered into an agreement with Tenable to become the sole distributor in the country after the cyber security vendor cut ties with its other distie Arrow.

The appointment follows an already established working relationship between Tenable and Westcon-Comstor in Asia and New Zealand.

"In evaluating our future growth and go-to-market requirements it made sense to partner with Westcon-Comstor, as we can build on our already established relationship with them in Asia and NZ," a Tenable spokesperson told CRN in a statement.

"We are always on the look out for partners whom we share the same vision as us – to help organisations reduce cyber risk."

Tenable’s Cyber Exposure platform covers cyber risk across IT, cloud, IoT, Azure Active Directory and Operational Technology environments and said it offers a depth of analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms to make better strategic decisions.

In February last year, Tenable purchased cybersecurity startup Alsid for US$98 million which boosted its Microsoft Active Directory capability.

“We are delighted with the appointment of Westcon-Comstor Australia as the sole distributor for Tenable. This complements the already successful relationship we have with Tenable across Westcon Asia and New Zealand,” Westcon boss Phil Cameron said.

“As a specialist distributor, we are building a dedicated Tenable team across technical, pre-sales specialists and business development to service the Tenable channel, enabling the channel to thrive. We will utilise our technical expertise, value-added services, operational strength and specialist capabilities to support Tenable’s channel partners.”

Tenable’s ANZ boss Scott McKinnel said, “Our partnership with Westcon-Comstor Australia comes as a result of evaluating our future growth and go-to-market requirements. I look forward to this new chapter in developing Tenable’s channel eco-system,” said Scott McKinnel, Country Manager, Tenable ANZ.

McKinnel joined the company almost two years ago, replacing former local boss Bede Hackney who jumped to Databricks.

Westcon-Comstor will commence onboarding of partners from today. Westcon said its team members will be contacting current Tenable partners to “guide them through the onboarding”.

One of the vendor's local partners Baidam Solutions recently replaced the University of Queensland's setup with Tenable. The setup previously involved manual and time-consuming scans and had become the full-time responsibility of a UQ IT team member.