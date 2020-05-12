Westcon-Comstor opens new mega warehouse

Westcon-Comstor Australia has relocated its warehouses to a new, purpose-built facility in the Western Sydney suburb of Yennora.

The distributor said the move would allow the business to consolidate and more effectively manage stock by transforming three warehouses into a single facility.

The new site is 60 percent larger than the largest of the distributor’s existing spaces with 80 percent more pallet storage. Westcon-Comstor said the increased capacity provides the support required to grow the business.

Phil Cameron, Westcon-Comstor’s managing director said the project was the culmination of two years of strong, continued bottom-line growth “stemming from increases across the board in our customer satisfaction, distribution execution, value-added services and programs, and our overall brand position in the market".

"The built-for-purpose warehouse facility in Yennora (Western Sydney) will ensure that we continue the current growth trajectory and will enable our partners and vendors to take advantage of our unique offerings, such as our supply chain services" Cameron said.

The distributor said the new facility promotes environmental sustainability by decreasing energy usage and boasting natural light. It said staff facilities have been enhanced through OHS, traffic management and fire control.

The distributor has also committed to investment in improved mechanical equipment to decrease dock to stock and picking cycle times.

The warehouse will also implement updated security procedures including caged stock holding for government projects, additional alarms and cameras.

Another benefit to the distributor is the location’s proximity to public transp, main freight providers and the M4, M5 and M7 interchanges, which will allow the introduction of longer operating hours.

The distributor’s head office will stay in its current location of St Leonards, New South Wales.