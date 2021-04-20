Westcon-Comstor partners with IT training provider Trainocate

By on
Westcon-Comstor partners with IT training provider Trainocate

Westcon-Comstor has partnered with professional development training provider Trainocate to bolster its partner training capabilities.

Trainocate calls itself the largest IT training provider in Asia-Pacific and Japan, boasting some 75,000 trainees per year.

Westcon said the partnership would allow the distributor to expand the reach of its training program to new audiences, across a wider breadth of vendors. The partnership also builds on Westcon-Comstor’s existing training portfolio and internal capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with Trainocate to bring to the Australian market certified training from the largest training provider across APJ,” Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said.

“This signifies Westcon’s and Trainocate’s desire to continue to support our partners with ongoing education and enablement.”

Westcon said partnering with Trainocate further strengthens its partner development strategy and is part of its investments in dedicated resources to provide expert technical leadership and to fast-track a partner’s path to success.

The distributor has also hired Tomek Magiera, a veteran of financial services and IT training, to lead the project between Westcon and Trainocate.

Speaking on the partnership, Trainocate group president Takasi Ozawa said, “We’re excited to be partnering with one of the world’s largest distributors.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution phil cameron trainocate westconcomstor

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Behind FTS Group&#8217;s acquisition strategy

Behind FTS Group’s acquisition strategy
Empired slammed over JobKeeper payments

Empired slammed over JobKeeper payments
What to know about Dell&#8217;s VMware spin-off

What to know about Dell’s VMware spin-off
Aussie Broadband heads west with new Perth office

Aussie Broadband heads west with new Perth office
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?