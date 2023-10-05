Westcon expands Zscaler distie deal to ANZ

Westcon-Comstor said it has expanded its distribution agreement with cloud security vendor Zscaler to include Australia and New Zealand, building on an existing deal for South East Asia that it signed last year.

The ANZ deal will see Westcon-Comstor add Zscaler's Zero Trust offerings to the distributor's cyber security go-to-market portfolio.

Zscaler uses a proxy-based architecture built on secure access service edge framework to deliver a high quality user experience, security and data protection, and reduces attack surfaces by directly connecting users to applications via Zero Trust.

“Cyber security is so critical for channel partners and their customers, and as a specialist distributor, we pride ourselves on giving our partners access to best-in-class solutions," Phil Cameron, managing director Westcon-Comstor Australia said.

"Adding Zscaler to our portfolio elevates our cyber offerings and unlocks so many opportunities for our valued partners” Cameron added.

Westcon-Comstor said it saw 72 per cent growth in its cyber security portfolio in its last financial year.

It distributes Symantec and Tenable security offerings currently.

